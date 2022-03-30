Victoria teenagers Alfred Villarreal Jr., 18, and Kayla Tijerina, 19, have pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery.
Villarreal also pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, according to a Victoria County District Attorney’s Office news release issued Wednesday.
Tijerina was sentenced Wednesday afternoon, and Villarreal was sentenced on Sept. 10.
Villarreal was sentenced to 25 years for aggravated robbery and 10 years for tampering with physical evidence in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Tijerina was sentenced to 10 years community supervision.
On Jan. 16, 2021, the Victoria Police Department was dispatched to investigate an unconscious person found in a 911 caller’s yard who sustained serious injuries due to a brutal attack. In addition to the beating, the teenage victim’s vehicle had been stolen.
Tijerina’s cooperation assisted police officers in identifying the assailant, Villarreal. The victim and his family were consulted about both Villarreal’s and Tijerina’s plea bargains, and they addressed them at the time of their sentencing.
The case was investigated by the Victoria Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorney Andrea Harvey.
District Judge Elí Garza, presided over the proceedings.
