Victoria woman arrested on a theft of property charge

A 57-year-old Victoria woman was arrested Monday on a warrant charging her with theft of property between $1,500-$25,000, according to the Victoria Police Department.
Tommie Perry-Nells was arrested without incident for the warrant at about 2:55 p.m. and was transported to the Victoria County Jail, police said.
Perry-Nells is currently still in custody while being held in lieu of a 30,000 pre trial bond, according to the county jail records.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 10 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.
VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria man by officers July 10 on suspicion of continuous violence against family.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 10 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a tampering with a witness case.
VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by officers July 10 on warrants charging him with possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and theft of property between $100-$750.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Houston man by deputies July 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a burglary of habitation case.
VICTORIA — A 55-year-old Victoria woman by deputies July 10 on suspicion of four counts of possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled substance under 1 gram, and failure to identify.
VICTORIA — A 65-year-old Victoria man by officers July 10 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a delivery of a controlled substance case.
VICTORIA — A 22-year-old Houston woman by deputies July 10 on a suspicion of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers July 11 on suspicion of violation of a bond or protective order.
VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers July 11 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.