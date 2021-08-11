A Victoria woman who was accused of killing a man with a crossbow pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Alexis Jarvis, 21, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for shooting Brian Doelle, of Inez, on June 17, 2020, according to a Victoria County District Attorney's Office news release.
At the time of the plea, the victim's family was present and expressed gratitude to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office for their investigation.
The case was presented by District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson, and Jarvis was represented by Stephen Tyler, former Victoria County district attorney. District Judge Eli Garza presided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.