Downtown Hallettsville was the sight of a bomb scare Wednesday evening.
The Hallettsville Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of South Main Street. regarding a disturbance between a man and a woman at about 5:19 p.m., according to a department news release.
Upon police arrival, the 43-year-old Vidor man fled on foot toward the courthouse square, which resulted in the officers pursuing him, according to the news release.
While on the southeast side of the courthouse, the man began to remove a device from his clothing, later identified as a grenade simulator. Officers used their Taser devices on the man.
After threatening officers with the device, the man dropped it. He was arrested in the 200 block of East Second Street.
The man, who was not named in the news release, was charged with evading arrest or detention, terroristic threats and possession of a prohibited weapon. He was also arrested on an outstanding warrant charging him with violation of parole. He was taken to the Lavaca County jail, according to the news release.
The Austin Police Department bomb squad was summoned to assist in identifying the device. It was safely detonated by the bomb squad, according to the news release.
“The Hallettsville Police Department would like to thank the Austin PD Bomb Squad, Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office, Lavaca County EMS, Hallettsville Volunteer Fire Department, Gonzales County Sheriff’s Office, Lavaca County Office of Emergency Management and the Texas Department of Emergency Management for their assistance,” according to the news release.