Police announced on Wednesday the arrest of three men as part of an investigation into a robbery from the week prior.
"Through relentless follow-up and continuous leads, all three suspects have been arrested," a Victoria Police Department news release issued Wednesday said.
About 9:20 p.m. March 15, officers were dispatched to a robbery reported near 2508 N. Laurent St.
A preliminary investigation determined two men had used a handgun to assault a person there before taking an "undisclosed" amount of money, according to police.
One person suffered injuries that were not life-threatening "as a result of gunfire."
The two men were last seen running from the area on foot.
On Tuesday, police announced a string of arrests related to the robbery. Police added more charges for three men after further investigation.
Demetrius Jeffries, 24; Demaurier McFail, 25; and Cyrus Talamantes, 24; all of Victoria, were each arrested on warrants charging them with two counts of aggravated robbery.
Police also said they had arrested two women as part of the investigation although the women were not charged with robbery.
Charges
Jeffries
- Possession controlled substance less than 1 gram
- Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
- Restrictions on windows
- Two Class C misdemeanor warrants
- Possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
- Theft of a firearm
- Two counts of aggravated robbery
McFail
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance less than 2 grams
- Two counts of aggravated robbery
Talamantes
- Four counts of possession of dangerous drug
- Two counts of delivery of marijuana less than 0.25 ounces
- Three counts of abandoning or endangering a child
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
- Two counts of aggravated robbery
During the robbery investigation, two women, 26-year-old Xavia Bell and 25-year-old Beatrice Poncio also were arrested.
Bell
- Possession of marijuana 4 ounces-5 pounds
- Theft of a firearm
- Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon
- Class C misdemeanor warrant
Poncio
- Four counts of possession of a dangerous drug
- Two counts of delivery of marijuana less than 0.25 ounces
- Three counts of abandoning or endangering a child
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 1-4 grams
- Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance 4-400 grams
- Three Class C misdemeanor warrants