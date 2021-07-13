Victoria residents will have an opportunity to ask questions and provide feedback to city officials in two July public meetings.
Victoria police officers, representatives from the city’s Streets and Code Enforcement divisions and the County’s Animal Control department will field the questions, according to a Victoria Police Department news release.
The first meeting will focus on neighborhoods south of Airline Road, and the second meeting will focus on neighborhoods north of Airline Road.
The first meeting will be at at F.W. Gross Elementary School, 1208 S. Navarro St., from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday
The second meeting will be at Holy Family Catholic Church, 704 Mallette Drive in Building D from 6 to 8 p.m. July 22.
Both meetings are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the Victoria Police Department Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808.
