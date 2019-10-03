Scammers are threatening people with fake IRS warrants.
The Victoria Police Department posted on Facebook on Wednesday that they've received calls about scammers calling from spoofed numbers and telling people the IRS is going to issue warrants for their arrest because they're behind on their taxes.
In the post, Officer David Brogger said the IRS doesn't threaten to have local police arrest people.
