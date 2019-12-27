The Wharton Police Department is investigating the death of a woman near Wharton Regional Airport.
Officers responded to a call regarding a deceased woman on the median of U.S. 59 on Tuesday. 24.
The woman appeared to have been struck by a motorist who left the scene, according to a department press release.
Anyone with information regarding the woman’s death is asked to call Detective Donna Guanajuato at 979-532-3131 or East Wharton County Crime Stoppers at 979-282-8477.
