A change in wind direction caused a trash fire to catch an uninhabited building on fire Monday afternoon. The building was destroyed.
Property owner Jonathan Heibel was burning burning tree limbs, when the wind changed direction and caught a building on fire, he said.
The wind change caused some embers to fly toward the building, Victoria County Fire Marshal Richard Castillo said.
The remains of the building remain next to a home that is lived in on the property at 3315 Refugio Highway, near the intersection Business U.S. 77 and U.S. 59.
The inhabited house did not catch fire, Castillo said. No injuries were reported because of the fire.
Victoria County firefighters and Quail Creek volunteers responded to the fire at 2 p.m., he said.
The structure that burned was an unoccupied, "dilapidated" house that had no electric or water utilities or furniture, Heibel said.
