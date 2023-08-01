A 32-year-old Illinois woman was arrested Monday on suspicion of fraudulent use of credit or debit card information, according to the Victoria Police Department
On Monday at about noon, officers responded to a hospital on the 500 block of East San Antonio Street where they found an ATM skimming device.
Through an investigation, officers think three suspects were involved in placing the ATM device.
Officers would locate a suspect by the name of Leydis Rodriguez and arrested her in the 600 block of East San Antonio Street.
Rodriguez was also charged with unlawful use of a criminal instrument and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
The investigation was ongoing.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 31 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 24-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 31 on suspicion of credit or debit card abuse.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Seadrift man by officers July 31 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers July 31 on a warrant charging her with cruelty to nonlivestock animals.
VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Victoria man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a continuous violence against family case.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Port Lavaca man by officers July 31 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 37-year old Katy man by deputies July 31 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.