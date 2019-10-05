A 19-year-old woman was arrested Friday night for intoxicated assault after she hit a pedestrian who was crossing in the 2000 block of North Navarro St.
Victoria resident Rebekah Baladez was driving north on North Navarro Street when she hit 61-year-old Michael Hink with her Dodge Ram, said Lieutenant James Poe of the Victoria Police Department.
Hink was initially taken to DeTar Hospital to be treated for head injuries and leg lacerations. He was transferred to a hospital outside of Victoria.
Baladez was released from custody Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.