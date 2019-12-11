Laura Menchaca-Ynfante was leaving her house to pick up her daughter from school in January when she was attacked by a dog.
Her own small dog, Rodney, was off its leash in Menchaca-Ynfante's front yard in the 200 block of Canyon Creek when a neighbor's Rottweiler approached.
"Rodney just nipped at him," Menchaca-Ynfante said.
Then, she said, the Rottweiler lost it.
"He got my dog around the neck," Menchaca-Ynfante said.
Trying to protect Rodney, she picked him up and tried to keep him out of the Rottweiler's reach.
While she was trying to escape to a neighbor's garage, Menchaca-Ynfante said the Rottweiler jumped up and bit her arm.
"It just looked like a busted can of biscuits," Menchaca-Ynfante said. "I was in shock. I didn't know how bad it was."
Despite her serious injury, which landed her in the hospital, Menchaca-Ynfante says no significant punishment fell on the dog or its owner.
She said she's angry and confused about why, and as the wounded victim of a dog attack, she was never given a chance to ask authorities to keep what she considered a vicious dog from ever coming back into her neighborhood.
There may be others like her.
The Jan. 22 attack was one of 652 dog bites reported in Victoria County between Jan. 1, 2014, and December 2019, according to records kept by the Victoria County Public Health Department, which oversees Victoria Animal Control.
Only five of those received hearings in the Victoria Municipal Court during that time period.
In Justice-of-the-Peace Court, which also presides over dangerous dog hearings, Justice of the Peace John Miller said he's only seen about six dangerous dog hearings since he assumed office in 2015.
Although dog bite cases can vary in circumstance and severity, both Municipal Court Judge Vanessa Heinold and Miller said they were surprised about how few dog bite cases receive hearings.
Because so few cases are assigned hearings, Menchaca-Ynfante said she worries about future attacks by dogs that have attacked people and were not thoroughly investigated and properly punished.
She also wonders what kind of dog owner would bring an animal that injuries people back into a neighborhood.
"We have elderly women; there’s little children that walk their dogs," Menchaca-Ynfante said. "How are you going to bring your dog back to this neighborhood knowing what your dog did?"
Luz Lobo said she keeps the dog that bit Menchaca-Ynfante as an emotional support animal for her son, who has a traumatic brain injury. She said the dog had never bit anyone in the six years they've had him, and hasn't since the incident in January.
On the day of the attack, Lobo said it was windy outside and the dog escaped through a gate that swung open while she went out to pick up a delivered pizza.
Although Lobo said her dog was well-behaved during quarantine and doesn't think he should be labeled as dangerous, she also said she would've liked the chance to defend the actions of her family's pet.
"I didn't even know dogs could receive a hearing," Lobo said.
She said she was told her options were to either put the dog down, or to put the dog in quarantine for a fee.
"He's a well-cared-for family dog," Lobo said. "I don't know if the other dogs are like that."
After hearing the details of the incident on Jan. 22, Heinold said she thinks Lobo's dog should've been assigned a court hearing.
Although Heinold said residents have the option to request a hearing by submitting an affidavit, she said the primary responsibility falls on Animal Control, which decides whether to issue a ticket or schedule a dangerous animal hearing. Animal Control also decides which jurisdiction will hear the case, if it's filed.
Menchaca-Ynfante said she was unaware, in the tumultuous days that followed her attack, of any options to file a report or affidavit against the dog that attacked her.
"I came home and I was pretty drugged up," Menchaca-Ynfante said. "It was very traumatic."
Heinold said the process of scheduling a hearing usually begins when Animal Control submits a probable cause affidavit, which can allow the dog to be held longer than a standard 10-day quarantine period. When the affidavit is approved, Heinold said, the court has an additional 10-day period to schedule a hearing, which determines what will happen to the dog accused of being dangerous.
There are multiple possible outcomes for the dogs, with the most severe being euthanasia.
Heinold oversaw the decision on Friday to euthanize two American bully dogs that attacked a Victoria woman in her lawn on Nov. 23.
Heinold said if the prosecutor thinks there is sufficient evidence, dog owners could also be put on trial for breaking a number of different ordinances that govern leashes, proper enclosures, pet vaccinations and owner negligence.
"The reason we have a system is so folks that are in these situations can get help," Heinold said.
