“Bring a pala! Bring a pala!”
Herman Farias was working in his backyard Saturday afternoon when he walked out to the street, where Rosa Garcia sat in her wheelchair, screaming for someone to bring a shovel.
Farias grabbed a shovel, got in his car and drove to the spot where two dogs were attacking Garcia’s neighbor, Blanca Vasquez. He hit them with the shovel until they finally ran away.
By the time Farias arrived, Garcia said, the dogs had been tearing at her neighbor’s arms and legs for nearly 30 minutes. Vasquez was desperately waving pecan limbs to try to keep the animals from biting her throat as she sat in her yard near the street.
“Those dogs were so fast,” Vasquez said Monday from her hospital bed at Citizens Medical Center. “They threw me down, and I sat up because I felt if I’d been on the ground, they would’ve gotten at my face.”
Before they began to attack her neighbor, Garcia said the two dogs tried to attack her when she was on her way to church.
Garcia, who uses a wheelchair, rolled out of her front door toward the street, where four dogs were standing.
Garcia said she’d never seen the two dogs that started to run toward her in her southern Victoria neighborhood.
“They looked at me, and I tried to talk to them, but it wasn’t like that,” Garcia said. “They started to attack me.”
Garcia rolled her wheelchair around in circles trying to avoid the dogs for nearly half an hour before Vasquez walked out of her house across the street.
“I told Blanca, ‘Be careful! Be careful! They’re going to get you!’ Garcia recalled Monday.
But Vasquez, who’d been inside and on the phone with her sister, Marie Bowers, didn’t know what was going on.
Garcia’s husband, Cervantes Roy, of Cuero, said Garcia’s disability saved her from being bitten a single time.
“The wheelchair saved her because the dogs didn’t know what to bite,” Roy said. “She kept turning it.”
Vasquez wasn’t so lucky.
“If she’d been there another five to 10 minutes, she’d be dead,” Roy said.
The dogs tore Vasquez’s arms and legs to shreds. In photos taken right after the attack, inch-wide gashes cover her limbs like red zebra stripes.
“They bite you and then they want to tear,” Vasquez said.
She said the doctors told her she almost lost her toe.
Both Garcia and Vasquez described the dogs as looking like bully breed dogs.
Clara Ramos, a local activist who communicated with both women following the attack, said that regardless of dog breed, owners should take responsibility for their pets.
“We know it has to do with the upbringing, just like with a child,” Ramos said. “But if they’re your dogs, they should not be on the loose.”
After the attack, the dogs were taken by Victoria Animal Control. The agency is holding the animals for a 10-day quarantine period to ensure they don’t have rabies.
Delilah Perez, assistant director of health at the Victoria County Public Health Department, said Arnold Ecle, assistant supervisor at Victoria Animal Control, is conducting an investigation into the incident.
Ecle said the agency could not release the name of the dogs’ owner because the incident remains under investigation.
Perez said Ecle believes an ordinance was broken when the dogs were allowed to run loose on the street and the attacks occurred. He plans to send a complaint to a prosecutor.
Under Texas Health and Safety Code Section 822.041, the statute governing dogs that attack people, an animal control authority can seize an animal that has caused serious bodily injury to a person. After the seizure, a hearing must be held no later than the 10th day after the warrant for seizure is issued.
As this process continues, Garcia and Vasquez said their own journey to recovery is only beginning.
Vasquez said her doctors told her that she won’t be released from the hospital anytime soon.
Both women said they’ve had nightmares since the attacks.
“They’ve got me on medication for the pain, but now I’ve got to deal with the trauma,” Vasquez said.
More than anything, they don’t want the dogs back on the street. Garcia expressed concern about her husband’s 17-year-old daughter, who lives with her, and about the neighborhood children who walk home from Dudley Elementary School, only a few blocks away.
“If we don’t do something, it’s going to happen again,” Vasquez said.
