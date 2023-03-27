A strangulation was reported to Victoria police Sunday.
The victim, a 54-year-old Victoria woman, was strangled at a home in the 1900 block of East Guadalupe Street, according to Victoria County Jail records.
It’s unclear whether anyone was arrested in connection with the assault.
In their report, police described the assault as an assault causing strangulation by a person who was not the victim’s family member.
ARRESTED
VICTORIA — A 56-year-old Victoria man by officers March 24 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 53-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 24 on a bench warrant and warrants charging him with engaging in organized criminal activity and theft of property. $30,000-$150,000.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Yoakum woman by officers March 24 on suspicion of evading arrest or detention.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers March 24 on suspicion of racing on the highway.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies March 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.
VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 24 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a theft of property between $100-$750 case.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Cuero man by deputies March 24 on a warrant charging him with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Floresville woman by officers March 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 46-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 24 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 20-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with an open alcohol container and warrants charging her with assault causing bodily injury and four Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and two counts of possession of a dangerous drug.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 25 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 28 grams.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old San Antonio man by officers March 25 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA — A 33-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 25 on suspicion of two counts of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and warrants charging her with four Class C misdemeanors.
VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers March 25 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
VICTORIA — A 23-year-old Victoria man by officers March 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member and warrants charging him with aggravated assault of a child and sex offender’s duty to register annually for life.
VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 26 on warrants charging her with three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
VICTORIA — A 39-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 26 on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury to a family member.
VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Beeville man by officers March 26 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and unlicensed carrying of a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 38-year-old Bloomington woman by deputies March 26 on a warrant charging her with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
VICTORIA — A 47-year-old Victoria man by deputies March 26 on suspicion of criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by deputies March 26 on suspicion of aggravated assault of a date, family or household member with a weapon.
VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 26 on a Guadalupe County warrant charging her with bail jumping and failure to appear.
VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by officers March 26 on a warrants charging her with three Class C misdemeanors and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
VICTORIA — A 40-year-old Victoria man by officers March 26 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams.