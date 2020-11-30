The woman who died in an auto-pedestrian accident on U.S. 87 on Thanksgiving has been identified.
Trinity Jade Huddleston, 22, of Victoria, died after being struck by a vehicle about five miles north of Victoria at about 9 p.m. Thursday, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday.
Authorities previously said a man who was driving the vehicle that struck Huddleston stayed at the scene of the crash and had cooperated with investigators.
Investigators are awaiting autopsy results, San Miguel said, and the incident remains under investigation.
