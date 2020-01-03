A 7-year-old boy was transported to a Victoria hospital after suffering a severe dog bite to the face Friday afternoon.
The child was playing in his neighbor’s backyard when a dog, which was chained up, bit him on the face, said Lauren Meaux, a spokeswoman for Victoria Police Department.
The boy, for an unknown reason, approached the dog, Sgt. Adam Nieto said.
“It was a dog that was properly chained up,” Nieto said. “We’re still trying to figure out exactly how it happened.”
The boy suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, but his cheek will probably require surgery, Nieto said.
The Victoria animal control will pick up the dog from the home in the 3000 block Rio Grande Street because the owner could not find updated vaccination records.
The boy was being watched by his older brother at the time of the bite, Nieto said.
