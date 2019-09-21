A 24-year-old Victoria man remained in the hospital Saturday, two days after his vehicle was struck by an SUV that some witnesses said was going at least 100 mph on Sam Houston Drive.
Rosemary Aguinaga was at home near Sam Houston Drive when she got a call about her son, Raymond Zamora, that made her hysterical. She said her son’s car was struck by a Ford Flex. Her son told her he never saw the vehicle approaching because it didn’t have its headlights on.
Zamora’s mother said she was called to the scene late Thursday by a witness. She said she was there at the crash site as her son floated in and out of consciousness while an ambulance was preparing to transport him to the hospital. Getting the call about her son made Aguinaga think about a time she lost someone else she loved dearly, her nephew, in 2007. He was killed by a drunken driver on Delmar Drive. She said she didn’t know what to expect about her son’s injuries.
“You never know,” she said. “Some people are here today and they’re gone tomorrow or the next minute, as fast as that.”
Aguinaga said her son was scared and in pain. Zamora is being monitored at DeTar Hospital Navarro for internal bleeding. She said her son suffered injuries to his small intestine, collarbone, neck and back. Aguinaga said the hospital is keeping him under observation because of his internal injuries. Internal injuries might not appear serious at first, she said, but the doctor told her they can lead to an infection in the heart or lungs. That’s why she doesn’t know when her son will be able to come home.
Aguinaga said her son is a barber and is well-known among his clients in Victoria, where both she and her son grew up. She said their family is shaken, especially Zamora’s son.
“My grandson is only 3,” she said. “He was upset and crying because his daddy was in the hospital bed.”
The SUV driver, 28-year-old Victoria resident Jordan Nixon, struck Raymond Zamora’s red Mercedes-Benz, police officials said. Zamora was in the left-hand turn lane near Mistletoe Avenue when a Ford Flex slammed into his car. Zamora’s mother said his car was destroyed by the impact. She said the two witnesses who removed her son from his car were worried the car would burst into flames because it was hit hardest at the gas tank.
The Ford Flex continued down Sam Houston Drive and struck a steel pipe gate, which damaged 10 parked vehicles in a car dealership. David Howard, a 25-year-old Victoria resident who was driving a blue Chevrolet Silverado, was also struck.
Nixon was cited for failure to control his speed, said Lauren Meaux, of the Victoria Police Department.
Aguinaga said the police need to look further into the incident and investigate why the driver was traveling at a high speed. She said she plans to meet with police officials Monday to ask questions about the crash to prevent such an event from happening again.
“I don’t want this person driving out on the streets,” she said. “Next time, he might hit somebody or run over somebody, and that person might not live.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.