Victoria police officers chased a 20-year-old Victoria man Tuesday night and arrested him on suspicion of manufacturing, delivering or possessing with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.
According to a news release from the Victoria Police Department, Eric Samuel Martinez fled from patrol officers and special crimes detectives when they attempted to conduct a pedestrian stop at the intersection of Nimitz Street and Melrose Avenue.
Martinez threw a clear plastic bag containing 4.9 grams of methamphetamine while officers chased him, according to the news release.
He was arrested in the 1800 block of Lawndale Avenue.
Martinez gave police a false name when he was apprehended, according to the news release. In addition to the drug-related charge of between 4-200 grams, Martinez is also accused of evading arrest or detention, failure to identify and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair.
Martinez was taken into custody at the Victoria County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.