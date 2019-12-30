The Yoakum Police Department is investigating an incident at a Yoakum apartment complex in which two people were shot Friday night.
Police responded to the incident at 8:41 p.m. Friday after shots were fired at Leatherwood Terrace Apartments, 105 Ellen May Road, Police Chief Karl Van Slooten said Monday.
The initial investigation revealed there had been a fight and shots were fired, hitting two victims. Tevin Hights, 28, was shot once in the buttocks, while Richard Horn, 26, was shot three times in the leg, Van Slooten said.
Both men were transported to Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio with injuries that were not life-threatening. They were released from the hospital Saturday, Van Slooten said.
The investigation is ongoing, Van Slooten said, explaining Horn is “being uncooperative” and Hights said he did not know who was shooting. No witnesses have provided any information, he said.
Evidence collected at the scene is being submitted to the Department of Public Safety Crime Lab. The DeWitt County Sheriff’s Office, Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Public Safety troopers assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yoakum Police Department at 361-293-5234.
