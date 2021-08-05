Zac Lentz Parkway is closed between Navarro and Main streets as of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, and the Victoria Police Department is asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
The cause of the road closure is downed power lines, according to a Facebook post from the Victoria Police Department.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
