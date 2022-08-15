Courts news

Civil cases disposed

Case Number Style Case Type Case Subtype S. Closure Date Statistical Closure Statistical Closure Comment Case Status Date Current Case Status
08-5-14782 Victoria County vs. Minnie Mead, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
08-6-14823 Victoria County vs. Antonio Arroyo Salazar and Pauline Salazar and Deborah Salazar Fuentes and Michael Salazar and Julie Salazar Hernandez and Sandra Salazar and Lisa Salzar, et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
10-3-15225 Victoria County vs. Juan Luna, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
12-2-15752 Victoria County vs. Albert Evans and Carlene Evans, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
12-2-15754 Victoria County vs. Adolph M. Gonzales, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
13-5-15911 Victoria County vs. Dorothy L Thomas, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
16-01-16456 Victoria County vs. Pedro Alvarez, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
16-01-16479 Victoria County vs. Loraine Skull, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
16-11-16658 VICTORIA COUNTY vs. Sidney F. Scott, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
17-03-16711 VICTORIA COUNTY vs. Glen Hogan and Ellen Hogan and Brian Dewayne Hogan, II and Denise H Pahmiyer, et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
17-05-16728 Victoria County vs. Paul Rehak, Individually and dba Crossroads Fence, Co., et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
17-12-16937 Victoria County vs. Leon Majefski, et al Tax Cases - District 7/26/2022 Default Judgment 7/26/2022 Disposed
18-05-17037 Victoria County vs. Sam Green, Jr. and Lance Green and Cheryl Ann Green, et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
18-09-17128 Victoria County vs. George W. Mc Guirt, et al Tax Cases - District 7/11/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/11/2022 Disposed
18-10-17146 Victoria County vs. Ernesto Olivares and Maria Olivares , et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
18-12-83776-D Jerry Raabe, Et Al vs. Gail Marie Fishbeck, Et Al Other Contracts 7/26/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/26/2022 Disposed
19-03-17202 Victoria County vs. Noel Conchola, Individually and Formerly Doing Business As Excel Flooring & Janitorial Service, et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
20-09-86251-C Chaquanta Parker vs. Ernesto Alonso Cavazos Motor Vehicle 7/26/2022 Default Judgment 7/26/2022 Disposed
20-10-17322 Victoria County vs. Celia Gonzalez (Life Estate) and Rachel Gonzales, et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
20-10-17332 Victoria County vs. Sylvia Maria Baladez , et al Tax Cases - District 7/22/2022 Default Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
20-12-86679-C Lisa Martin vs. Sydney Gail Hamm Other Injury Or Damages 7/8/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/8/2022 Disposed
21-04-87072-D Elsa Balboa vs. Casa Ole' and Mexican Restaraunts, Inc., D/B/A Casa Ole' Other Injury Or Damages 7/12/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/12/2022 Disposed
21-05-87185-A Jessica Ryan Barfield vs. Cody Michael Flessner and Vicki Sue Martin Motor Vehicle 7/18/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/18/2022 Disposed
21-07-87496-D The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett Judgment Nisi 7/18/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/18/2022 Disposed
21-07-87497-A The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett Judgment Nisi 7/18/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/18/2022 Disposed
21-07-87498-B The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett Judgment Nisi 7/18/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/18/2022 Disposed
21-07-87499-C The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett Judgment Nisi 7/18/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/18/2022 Disposed
21-09-87741-A Diana Rapp vs. Douglas A. Matey, III, DO, Et Al Medical Malpractice 7/8/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/8/2022 Disposed
21-09-87775-C Fernando DeLeon, Ind., and a/n/f of Fernanda Vallejo Hurtado, Minor Child vs. Geneva Gonzales as Representative of the Estate of Jonathan Gonzalez Motor Vehicle 7/26/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/26/2022 Disposed
21-10-87892-A Robert Creager, Et A vs Linda Creager, Et Al Other Real Property 7/11/2022 Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial 7/11/2022 Disposed
22-04-88522-B In Re: Stephen Barker Family 2012 Trust Other Civil Law 7/8/2022 Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-04-88572-D Barbara Jill Davis vs. Jesus Garza Other Real Property 7/8/2022 Default Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-05-88638-B Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Orlando Chapa and Nicky A Chapa and Occupant of the property Other Contracts 7/12/2022 Default Judgment 7/12/2022 Disposed
22-06-88682-B Polystar Incorporated vs. Cowboy Containments Inc Consumer/Commercial/Debt 7/26/2022 Default Judgment 7/26/2022 Disposed
22-06-88722-B Reliant Energy Retail Services, LLC vs. 120-MP Victoria, Ltd., By and Through Its General Partner, 120-MP Victoria GP, LLC Other Contracts 7/12/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/12/2022 Disposed
22-07-88786-B In Re: J.B. & B.K. Bierman Living Trust Other Civil Law 7/1/2022 Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial 7/1/2022 Disposed
22-07-88796-A The State of Texas vs. Mathew Dane Johnson Judgment Nisi 7/29/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/29/2022 Disposed
22-07-88825-C The State of Texas vs. Jade Nichole Marbach Judgment Nisi 7/29/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/29/2022 Disposed
19-06-84564-D In Re: Jodi Jay-Edward Ybarra, et al, Minor Child(ren) Child Protective Services 7/29/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/29/2022 Disposed
20-01-85371-C In Re: Kyler Simpson, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 7/15/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/15/2022 Disposed
20-04-85713-A In Re: Miracle Ember Adkinson, et al, Minor Child(ren) Child Protective Services 7/26/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/26/2022 Disposed
20-07-85962-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Chad Schaefer and Amber Lynn Schaefer Divorce - Children 7/22/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
20-08-86148-D In Re: Adelynn Grace Baladez, et al, Minor Child(ren) Child Protective Services 7/8/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/8/2022 Disposed
20-09-86236-D In Re: Alyssa Nicole Guzman, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 7/26/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/26/2022 Disposed
20-10-86490-B In Re: Ja'aku Axayacatl Limon, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 7/29/2022 Dismissed-Want Of Prosecution 7/29/2022 Disposed
20-12-86689-A In Re: Lakenzy Leeann Vau Kuykendall, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/14/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/14/2022 Disposed
21-03-87003-C In Re: Rene Navarro, et al, Minor Child(ren)(CONSOLIDATED CASE INTO CAUSE 21-11-88021-C) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 7/14/2022 All Other Dispositions 4/14/2022 Disposed
21-04-87094-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Vera M. Anzaldua and Julio L. Anzaldua Divorce - Children 7/8/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
21-04-87128-D In The Matter Of The Marriage of Adrianna Antonia Sanchez and Rolando Navarro Aguero Divorce - Children 7/8/2022 Default Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
21-06-87391-C In Re: Kyrie Antonio Perez, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/5/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/5/2022 Disposed
21-07-87440-D In Re: Emilia Avery Mejia, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/8/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/8/2022 Disposed
21-07-87453-A In The Matter Of The Marriage of Rosa Lynn Paez and Daniel Jose Caminorreal Divorce - Children 7/29/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
21-07-87528-D In The Matter Of The Marriage of Lori Lee Ventroy and Reginald Willis Ventroy Divorce - Children 7/29/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
21-08-87573-A In Re: Jaece Esiah Ramirez, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/7/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/7/2022 Disposed
21-08-87598-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Arthur Lee Richhart, Jr. and Maria Roble Rigby Richhart Divorce - Children 7/27/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/27/2022 Disposed
21-08-87623-C In Re: Adriel Alexander Cruz, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/8/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/8/2022 Disposed
21-08-87631-C In Re: Kayson Cole Guerrero, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/7/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/7/2022 Disposed
21-08-87633-A In Re: Jaylon Aubrey Gonzales, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/29/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
21-08-87642-B In Re: Lauren Amber Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/1/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/1/2022 Disposed
21-09-87761-A In The Matter Of The Marriage of Sarah Nicole Willingham and Joshua Willingham Divorce - Children 7/18/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/18/2022 Disposed
21-09-87776-D In The Matter Of The Marriage Of David Reyes and Valerie Gonzales Divorce - No Children 7/1/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/1/2022 Disposed
21-09-87789-A In Re: Marcus Lee Reyes, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/14/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/14/2022 Disposed
21-09-87791-C In Re: Alexander Noel Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/14/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/14/2022 Disposed
21-09-87795-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Chelsey Loren Haynes and Henry Michael Haynes Divorce - Children 7/26/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/26/2022 Disposed
21-10-87880-A In Re: Jerimih Ross Pena, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/8/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/8/2022 Disposed
21-10-87915-A In Re: Marvin Makai Mccooks, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/29/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/29/2022 Disposed
21-10-87917-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Penny Goulden and Craig Goulden Divorce - Children 7/12/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/12/2022 Disposed
21-11-87968-B In Re: Ashton Hendrix Herrera, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/20/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/20/2022 Disposed
21-11-88016-B In Re: Everett Jensen Nava, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/14/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/14/2022 Disposed
21-11-88017-C In Re: Jade Marie Bowles, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/11/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/11/2022 Disposed
21-11-88021-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Norma Muniz Collazo and Reynaldo Navarro Divorce - Children 7/14/2022 All Other Dispositions 7/25/2022 Re-Opened
21-11-88043-A In Re: Deondre Dezzmond Ricard II, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/28/2022 Default Judgment 7/28/2022 Disposed
21-12-88070-D In Re: Kennedy June Hawkins, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/28/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/28/2022 Disposed
22-01-88161-C In Re: Mystery Harmony Marin, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/20/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/20/2022 Disposed
22-01-88165-C In Re: John Antonio King, V, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/15/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/15/2022 Disposed
22-01-88172-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Taylor Rae Guzman and Joedavid H Guzman Divorce - Children 7/1/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/1/2022 Disposed
22-02-88262-A In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Ramon Perez Ramirez and Julia Poncio Divorce - No Children 7/29/2022 Default Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
22-02-88267-B In Re: Delanie Rose Acosta, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/7/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/7/2022 Disposed
22-02-88299-C In Re: Christopher Jay Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Paternity 7/28/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/28/2022 Disposed
22-02-88311-C In Re: Shaylee Brooke Scheumack, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/21/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/21/2022 Appealed
22-02-88315-C In Re: Hanna Nichol Vincent, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/11/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/11/2022 Disposed
22-03-88365-A In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Michelle Rene Chacon and Nicanor Chacon Divorce - No Children 7/8/2022 Default Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-03-88391-C In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Raymond Pagel and Annabelle Pagel Divorce - No Children 7/7/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/7/2022 Disposed
22-03-88450-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Destiny Uresti Mayorga and Vicente Mayorga Divorce - Children 7/29/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
22-03-88452-D In Re: Alexander Jose Luna, et al, Minor Child(ren) Termination of Parental Rights 7/29/2022 Default Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
22-04-88499-C In Re: Jessica Angelina Juarez, et al, Minor Child(ren) Transfer In (Non-AG) 7/22/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/22/2022 Disposed
22-04-88500-D In Re: Alessia Christina Diaz, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/25/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/25/2022 Disposed
22-04-88538-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jerry Wayne Leita, II and Miranda Jean Leita Divorce - Children 7/7/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/7/2022 Disposed
22-04-88541-A In Re: Cornelius William Terrell, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/5/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/5/2022 Disposed
22-04-88555-C In Re: Kendalynn Faith Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren) AG - Support Order 7/14/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/14/2022 Disposed
22-04-88562-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Angelica Marie Tenorio and Antonio Domingo Tenorio Divorce - Children 7/8/2022 Default Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-04-88564-D In The Matter Of The Marriage of Sarah Michelle Tieken and Kendall Blake Tieken Divorce - Children 7/1/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/1/2022 Disposed
22-04-88566-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Gabrielle Christine Valdez and Matthew Jon Marks Divorce - Children 7/29/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
22-04-88568-D In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Matthew Taylor Brzozowski and Haylee Layne Brzozowski Divorce - No Children 7/8/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-04-88578-B In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Robert Lee Wallace and Rebecca Wallace Divorce - No Children 7/1/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/1/2022 Disposed
22-05-88582-B In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jeffrey Wade Dybala and Nicole Adams Dybala Divorce - Children 7/5/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/5/2022 Disposed
22-05-88585-A In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Brenda Ann Lopez Melendez and Juan Manuel Melendez Ruiz Divorce - No Children 7/8/2022 Default Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-05-88587-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Alicia Cecilia Buzzell and Michael David Buzzell Divorce - Children 7/8/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-05-88588-D In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Debra Jane Perez and Robert Anthony Perez Divorce - No Children 7/8/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/8/2022 Disposed
22-05-88611-C In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Alberto Gonzalez and Christina M. Gonzalez Divorce - No Children 7/28/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/28/2022 Disposed
22-05-88617-A In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jordan Campbell and Travis Campbell Divorce - Children 7/19/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/19/2022 Disposed
22-05-88619-C In The Matter Of The Marriage of Taylor Shaye Morales and Mario Morales Divorce - Children 7/22/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/22/2022 Disposed
22-05-88630-B In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Ma.Milagros Lomat Aniceto and Jay-Jay Salvador Aniceto Divorce - No Children 7/29/2022 Agreed Judgment 7/29/2022 Disposed
22-06-88751-C In Re: Kayliana Annabel Castillo, Minor Child Name Change - Child 7/29/2022 Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial 7/29/2022 Disposed
22-06-88752-D In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Nereida Arlee Jimenez and Jamey Jimenez Divorce - No Children 7/28/2022 Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff 7/28/2022 Disposed
22-07-88817-B In Re: Kamilla Isabella Gracia, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 7/13/2022 Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial 7/13/2022 Disposed
22-07-88826-D In Re: Justice Mandalyn Dean Corujo, et al, Minor Child(ren) Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce) 7/29/2022 Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial 7/29/2022 Disposed

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.