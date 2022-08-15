|08-5-14782
|Victoria County vs. Minnie Mead, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|08-6-14823
|Victoria County vs. Antonio Arroyo Salazar and Pauline Salazar and Deborah Salazar Fuentes and Michael Salazar and Julie Salazar Hernandez and Sandra Salazar and Lisa Salzar, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|10-3-15225
|Victoria County vs. Juan Luna, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|12-2-15752
|Victoria County vs. Albert Evans and Carlene Evans, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|12-2-15754
|Victoria County vs. Adolph M. Gonzales, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|13-5-15911
|Victoria County vs. Dorothy L Thomas, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|16-01-16456
|Victoria County vs. Pedro Alvarez, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|16-01-16479
|Victoria County vs. Loraine Skull, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|16-11-16658
|VICTORIA COUNTY vs. Sidney F. Scott, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|17-03-16711
|VICTORIA COUNTY vs. Glen Hogan and Ellen Hogan and Brian Dewayne Hogan, II and Denise H Pahmiyer, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|17-05-16728
|Victoria County vs. Paul Rehak, Individually and dba Crossroads Fence, Co., et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|17-12-16937
|Victoria County vs. Leon Majefski, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/26/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|18-05-17037
|Victoria County vs. Sam Green, Jr. and Lance Green and Cheryl Ann Green, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|18-09-17128
|Victoria County vs. George W. Mc Guirt, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/11/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|18-10-17146
|Victoria County vs. Ernesto Olivares and Maria Olivares , et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|18-12-83776-D
|Jerry Raabe, Et Al vs. Gail Marie Fishbeck, Et Al
|Other Contracts
|
|7/26/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|19-03-17202
|Victoria County vs. Noel Conchola, Individually and Formerly Doing Business As Excel Flooring & Janitorial Service, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|20-09-86251-C
|Chaquanta Parker vs. Ernesto Alonso Cavazos
|Motor Vehicle
|
|7/26/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|20-10-17322
|Victoria County vs. Celia Gonzalez (Life Estate) and Rachel Gonzales, et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|20-10-17332
|Victoria County vs. Sylvia Maria Baladez , et al
|Tax Cases - District
|
|7/22/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|20-12-86679-C
|Lisa Martin vs. Sydney Gail Hamm
|Other Injury Or Damages
|
|7/8/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|21-04-87072-D
|Elsa Balboa vs. Casa Ole' and Mexican Restaraunts, Inc., D/B/A Casa Ole'
|Other Injury Or Damages
|
|7/12/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/12/2022
|Disposed
|21-05-87185-A
|Jessica Ryan Barfield vs. Cody Michael Flessner and Vicki Sue Martin
|Motor Vehicle
|
|7/18/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/18/2022
|Disposed
|21-07-87496-D
|The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett
|Judgment Nisi
|
|7/18/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/18/2022
|Disposed
|21-07-87497-A
|The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett
|Judgment Nisi
|
|7/18/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/18/2022
|Disposed
|21-07-87498-B
|The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett
|Judgment Nisi
|
|7/18/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/18/2022
|Disposed
|21-07-87499-C
|The State of Texas vs. James Joseph Jewett
|Judgment Nisi
|
|7/18/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/18/2022
|Disposed
|21-09-87741-A
|Diana Rapp vs. Douglas A. Matey, III, DO, Et Al
|Medical Malpractice
|
|7/8/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|21-09-87775-C
|Fernando DeLeon, Ind., and a/n/f of Fernanda Vallejo Hurtado, Minor Child vs. Geneva Gonzales as Representative of the Estate of Jonathan Gonzalez
|Motor Vehicle
|
|7/26/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|21-10-87892-A
|Robert Creager, Et A vs Linda Creager, Et Al
|Other Real Property
|
|7/11/2022
|Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88522-B
|In Re: Stephen Barker Family 2012 Trust
|Other Civil Law
|
|7/8/2022
|Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88572-D
|Barbara Jill Davis vs. Jesus Garza
|Other Real Property
|
|7/8/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88638-B
|Freedom Mortgage Corporation vs. Orlando Chapa and Nicky A Chapa and Occupant of the property
|Other Contracts
|
|7/12/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/12/2022
|Disposed
|22-06-88682-B
|Polystar Incorporated vs. Cowboy Containments Inc
|Consumer/Commercial/Debt
|
|7/26/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|22-06-88722-B
|Reliant Energy Retail Services, LLC vs. 120-MP Victoria, Ltd., By and Through Its General Partner, 120-MP Victoria GP, LLC
|Other Contracts
|
|7/12/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/12/2022
|Disposed
|22-07-88786-B
|In Re: J.B. & B.K. Bierman Living Trust
|Other Civil Law
|
|7/1/2022
|Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial
|
|7/1/2022
|Disposed
|22-07-88796-A
|The State of Texas vs. Mathew Dane Johnson
|Judgment Nisi
|
|7/29/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|22-07-88825-C
|The State of Texas vs. Jade Nichole Marbach
|Judgment Nisi
|
|7/29/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|19-06-84564-D
|In Re: Jodi Jay-Edward Ybarra, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Child Protective Services
|
|7/29/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|20-01-85371-C
|In Re: Kyler Simpson, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|
|7/15/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/15/2022
|Disposed
|20-04-85713-A
|In Re: Miracle Ember Adkinson, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Child Protective Services
|
|7/26/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|20-07-85962-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Chad Schaefer and Amber Lynn Schaefer
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/22/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|20-08-86148-D
|In Re: Adelynn Grace Baladez, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Child Protective Services
|
|7/8/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|20-09-86236-D
|In Re: Alyssa Nicole Guzman, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|
|7/26/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|20-10-86490-B
|In Re: Ja'aku Axayacatl Limon, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|
|7/29/2022
|Dismissed-Want Of Prosecution
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|20-12-86689-A
|In Re: Lakenzy Leeann Vau Kuykendall, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/14/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/14/2022
|Disposed
|21-03-87003-C
|In Re: Rene Navarro, et al, Minor Child(ren)(CONSOLIDATED CASE INTO CAUSE 21-11-88021-C)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|
|7/14/2022
|All Other Dispositions
|
|4/14/2022
|Disposed
|21-04-87094-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Vera M. Anzaldua and Julio L. Anzaldua
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|21-04-87128-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Adrianna Antonia Sanchez and Rolando Navarro Aguero
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|21-06-87391-C
|In Re: Kyrie Antonio Perez, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/5/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/5/2022
|Disposed
|21-07-87440-D
|In Re: Emilia Avery Mejia, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/8/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|21-07-87453-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Rosa Lynn Paez and Daniel Jose Caminorreal
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/29/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|21-07-87528-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Lori Lee Ventroy and Reginald Willis Ventroy
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/29/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|21-08-87573-A
|In Re: Jaece Esiah Ramirez, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/7/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/7/2022
|Disposed
|21-08-87598-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Arthur Lee Richhart, Jr. and Maria Roble Rigby Richhart
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/27/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/27/2022
|Disposed
|21-08-87623-C
|In Re: Adriel Alexander Cruz, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/8/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|21-08-87631-C
|In Re: Kayson Cole Guerrero, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/7/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/7/2022
|Disposed
|21-08-87633-A
|In Re: Jaylon Aubrey Gonzales, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/29/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|21-08-87642-B
|In Re: Lauren Amber Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/1/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/1/2022
|Disposed
|21-09-87761-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Sarah Nicole Willingham and Joshua Willingham
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/18/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/18/2022
|Disposed
|21-09-87776-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of David Reyes and Valerie Gonzales
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/1/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/1/2022
|Disposed
|21-09-87789-A
|In Re: Marcus Lee Reyes, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/14/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/14/2022
|Disposed
|21-09-87791-C
|In Re: Alexander Noel Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/14/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/14/2022
|Disposed
|21-09-87795-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Chelsey Loren Haynes and Henry Michael Haynes
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/26/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/26/2022
|Disposed
|21-10-87880-A
|In Re: Jerimih Ross Pena, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/8/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|21-10-87915-A
|In Re: Marvin Makai Mccooks, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/29/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|21-10-87917-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Penny Goulden and Craig Goulden
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/12/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/12/2022
|Disposed
|21-11-87968-B
|In Re: Ashton Hendrix Herrera, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/20/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/20/2022
|Disposed
|21-11-88016-B
|In Re: Everett Jensen Nava, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/14/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/14/2022
|Disposed
|21-11-88017-C
|In Re: Jade Marie Bowles, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/11/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|21-11-88021-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Norma Muniz Collazo and Reynaldo Navarro
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/14/2022
|All Other Dispositions
|
|7/25/2022
|Re-Opened
|21-11-88043-A
|In Re: Deondre Dezzmond Ricard II, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/28/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/28/2022
|Disposed
|21-12-88070-D
|In Re: Kennedy June Hawkins, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/28/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/28/2022
|Disposed
|22-01-88161-C
|In Re: Mystery Harmony Marin, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/20/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/20/2022
|Disposed
|22-01-88165-C
|In Re: John Antonio King, V, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/15/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/15/2022
|Disposed
|22-01-88172-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Taylor Rae Guzman and Joedavid H Guzman
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/1/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/1/2022
|Disposed
|22-02-88262-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Ramon Perez Ramirez and Julia Poncio
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/29/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|22-02-88267-B
|In Re: Delanie Rose Acosta, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/7/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/7/2022
|Disposed
|22-02-88299-C
|In Re: Christopher Jay Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Paternity
|
|7/28/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/28/2022
|Disposed
|22-02-88311-C
|In Re: Shaylee Brooke Scheumack, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/21/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/21/2022
|Appealed
|22-02-88315-C
|In Re: Hanna Nichol Vincent, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/11/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/11/2022
|Disposed
|22-03-88365-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Michelle Rene Chacon and Nicanor Chacon
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-03-88391-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Raymond Pagel and Annabelle Pagel
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/7/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/7/2022
|Disposed
|22-03-88450-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Destiny Uresti Mayorga and Vicente Mayorga
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/29/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|22-03-88452-D
|In Re: Alexander Jose Luna, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Termination of Parental Rights
|
|7/29/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88499-C
|In Re: Jessica Angelina Juarez, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Transfer In (Non-AG)
|
|7/22/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88500-D
|In Re: Alessia Christina Diaz, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/25/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/25/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88538-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jerry Wayne Leita, II and Miranda Jean Leita
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/7/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/7/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88541-A
|In Re: Cornelius William Terrell, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/5/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/5/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88555-C
|In Re: Kendalynn Faith Garcia, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|AG - Support Order
|
|7/14/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/14/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88562-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Angelica Marie Tenorio and Antonio Domingo Tenorio
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88564-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Sarah Michelle Tieken and Kendall Blake Tieken
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/1/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/1/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88566-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Gabrielle Christine Valdez and Matthew Jon Marks
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/29/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88568-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Matthew Taylor Brzozowski and Haylee Layne Brzozowski
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-04-88578-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Robert Lee Wallace and Rebecca Wallace
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/1/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/1/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88582-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jeffrey Wade Dybala and Nicole Adams Dybala
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/5/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/5/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88585-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Brenda Ann Lopez Melendez and Juan Manuel Melendez Ruiz
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Default Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88587-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Alicia Cecilia Buzzell and Michael David Buzzell
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88588-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Debra Jane Perez and Robert Anthony Perez
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/8/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/8/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88611-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Alberto Gonzalez and Christina M. Gonzalez
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/28/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/28/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88617-A
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Jordan Campbell and Travis Campbell
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/19/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/19/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88619-C
|In The Matter Of The Marriage of Taylor Shaye Morales and Mario Morales
|Divorce - Children
|
|7/22/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/22/2022
|Disposed
|22-05-88630-B
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Ma.Milagros Lomat Aniceto and Jay-Jay Salvador Aniceto
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/29/2022
|Agreed Judgment
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|22-06-88751-C
|In Re: Kayliana Annabel Castillo, Minor Child
|Name Change - Child
|
|7/29/2022
|Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
|22-06-88752-D
|In The Matter Of The Marriage Of Nereida Arlee Jimenez and Jamey Jimenez
|Divorce - No Children
|
|7/28/2022
|Dismissed or Non-Suited By Plaintiff
|
|7/28/2022
|Disposed
|22-07-88817-B
|In Re: Kamilla Isabella Gracia, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|
|7/13/2022
|Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial
|
|7/13/2022
|Disposed
|22-07-88826-D
|In Re: Justice Mandalyn Dean Corujo, et al, Minor Child(ren)
|Parent-Child Relationship (No Divorce)
|
|7/29/2022
|Final Judgment After Non-Jury Trial
|
|7/29/2022
|Disposed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.