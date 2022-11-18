Crossroads Bank of Victoria, 4611 E. Airline Road Suite 100, is hosting a food drive through Monday for the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Joining together to fight food insecurity within the Crossroads, the bank will donate all contributions made to the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, according to a news release from the bank.
Donations can be made at any time during lobby hours, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and from 9 a.m.-noon Saturdays.
Items that are needed most are peanut butter, canned meats such as tuna or chicken, cereals, canned soup, chili stews, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, canned/boxed ready-to-eat meals, powdered milk and macaroni and cheese.
“We know there lies a serious sense of generosity within our community and we are so grateful for that. The fact that we are able to provide to 11 counties with the extra donations made from this food drive just furthers our mission to help heal the hurt of hunger and make the holidays a little less stressful for those in need,” said Robin Cadle, CEO of the food bank.
Although the drive is being held through Monday, the remainder of upcoming holidays including Christmas and New Years, are approaching quickly and food will be needed for those times as well.
“We are excited to host an event that will have a great impact and encourage the community to donate. Every bit helps and it is deeply appreciated by our staff...you never know who you are going to help,” Tammy Webb, Victoria branch manager.