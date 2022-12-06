Victoria's Riverside Park is a home base for birds.
Crowdsourced data from Cornell University's eBird project has found at least 267 bird species in Riverside. The park attracts many local bird-watchers, like Ted Goris.
Goris, a retired chemical engineer, developed an interest in the winged creatures around a decade ago, when he participated in a Christmas Bird Count in Seadrift.
The Christmas Bird Count is a nationwide citizen-science project put on by the National Audubon Society. One day in December or January, people gather to find as many birds as possible in their community.
"When I went along, I had never gone bird-watching before," Goris said of his first experience. "There were lots of birds. I was just amazed by the number of species."
Among the 50 United States, only California has more bird species than Texas.
Goris is not alone — other birders from the Crossroads are also frequently in awe of the animals.
Nature photographer and author Cheryl Johnson used her camera to get a closer look at the birds of South Texas.
"I thought it would be fun to take pictures of birds, and when I did, I discovered there is an amazing variety and amazing beauty in birds," Johnson said.
Johnson, who lives in Goliad County, is the author of "My Texas Bird Book," a guide for children ages 3-10. She likes backyard birds, such as the Carolina chickadee and the blue jay.
"(Backyard birds) have fascinating personalities, and they're comfortable around people," Johnson said. "I have fun getting to know them when they visit my backyard feeder."
Many in the Victoria birding community revere Bob Friedrichs, who helped establish the city's first Christmas Bird Count in 1977.
"The count has been going annually for over 40 years now," Friedrichs said. "It's one of the 110 Christmas Bird Counts in Texas."
Friedrichs' love for birds began with his boyhood adventures hunting and fishing, but took off when he joined the Golden Crescent Nature Club at age 13. He enjoyed going to Riverside Park with groups to bird-watch as species came in to visit during migration.
"Some people have a 'spark bird,' a bird that really got them into birding," Friedrichs said. "I don't have one in particular."
Friedrichs believes the Crossroads has a lot of bird diversity thanks to the wide range of habitats the area has to offer, from marshes to highlands.
Both Friedrichs and fellow Crossroads birder Brent Ortego said the saltwater habitats of Victoria County, like Placedo Creek, also contributes to the species diversity of the area.
"There's a small piece of Placedo Creek that dumps into Lavaca Bay, so we do get species that only live in saline habitats," Friedrichs said.
Together, Friedrichs, Ortego and Mark Elwonger wrote a research paper for the Texas Ornithological Society about the birds of Victoria County.
Of all the birds he sees in the Crossroads, Goris said his favorite is the warbler.
"They're fun to find," Goris said. "I see them in the springtime, like in late April, early May."
Friedrichs said he is fond of the sandpiper, which is known to breed in the arctic.
"They can travel 17,000 miles during migration season," Friedrichs said.
Ortego said although Victoria birders get to find all kinds of birds, space is a challenge.
"There are a limited number of public areas in Victoria County," Ortego said. "There's about a square mile in Riverside Park, some habitats in Patriot Park, which used to be called Saxet Lakes. There are some land owners who are cooperative if you politely ask to use their property to watch birds."
Ortego coordinates the Christmas Bird Count in Tivoli and also participates in counts in Matagorda County, an area he says is among those with the most bird species.
Johnson, the photographer and children's book author, said there is no organized birding community in Victoria, but she has connected with other local birdwatchers through the "Birding 101" class she teaches at Victoria College's Academy of Lifelong Learning.
Ortego, a retired Texas Parks and Wildlife biologist, has gotten to know a few people through his bird-watching experiences, but he wishes there was an established community in the Crossroads.
"I'm not sure why there isn't a birding club," Ortego said. "It's kind of a shame."