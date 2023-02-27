When Claud Jacobs decided he was going to help, he did it in a major way.
“He went out of his way to use what he was blessed with to turn around and bless other people,” Micah Roth, development director for Bluebonnet Youth Ranch, a local nonprofit youth home, said on Monday, adding, “He was an irreplaceable figure in Victoria and Yoakum.”
“If he was on your side, by God, he was on your side. There was no halfway with him,” Bob Glenn, UHV president, said.
Monday morning, Jacobs, a Yoakum native, Victoria resident and beloved local philanthropist, died at Houston Methodist Hospital. He was 80 years old.
Jacobs was a founding partner of the Lodestone Financial Services firm in Victoria where he served clients both locally and across the state, Howard Goode, another of the firm’s partners, said. He knew Jacobs since the early 1970s.
He spent his entire more than five-decade career in finance although he had worked at Lodestone only since its creation a little more than 20 years ago.
Jacobs was successful in his career due to his hard work, servant’s mentality and love for people, Goode said.
Those characteristics also served him well in his philanthropic work.
“He also had a deep love for God and it manifested with his organizations he worked with ... He would have had a love for any community he was in,” Goode said. “That’s just who he was.”
Growing up in Yoakum, Jacobs’ childhood benefited greatly from the love and support he received from the town’s community, Roth said. That’s one reason Roth suspects that Jacobs, whom he considered a mentor, decided to give so much and so often to the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch.
About 50 years ago, Jacobs and a group of other Yoakum businessmen collaborated to create a boys home, which eventually became the Bluebonnet Youth Ranch. It now serves as a long-term residential care facility for mothers and children in need. Located about 4 miles south of Jacobs’ hometown, the organization “strives to provide a life as normal as possible for the families, and offers guidance, discipline and all the advantages for them to grow and achieve their full potential in each aspect of life.”
Although Jacobs was heavily involved in numerous other charitable and community organizations, Bluebonnet, Roth said, was special to Jacobs.
“Bluebonnet Youth Ranch was his heart,” Roth said.
Jacobs served as the public face for Bluebonnet, constantly promoting its endeavors and tirelessly organizing all manner of events to further its work.
He was an avid golfer and founded Bluebonnet’s annual Pro-Am Celebrity Golf Tournament, which brought in country music stars and athletes for more than 35 years, to raise funds for its work.
He also used his connections to the music world, Roth said, to organize a charity concert series, which has attracted big-name country artists to the Crossroads to support Bluebonnet. This year, country stars Gene Watson, Gary Morris, John Conlee and Graham Brown were booked to play.
Another local golf tournament, the Claud Jacobs Invitational, which kicked off Monday, raises funds for the University of Houston Victoria.
Glenn, the university’s president, said although Jacobs was a graduate of the University of Texas, he offered his support to that tournament out of a desire to see his community and its institutions thrive.
But Jacobs’ support for the tournament went far beyond simply lending his name, Glenn said.
Jacobs was involved in the tournament’s organization, and other charities for that matter, in a deeply intimate way. He also supported the university in other ways, like a $25,000 nursing scholarship established by him in his wife’s name to give future students opportunities at success.
In fact, Glenn recalled his last conversation with Jacobs, who he considers a friend, was for a fundraising campaign to develop land donated to the university in 2008.
“He was firm believer that if you wanted to take care of someone, you get up and get it done,” Glenn said, adding, “It would be hard to imagine anyone who was more ardent in their support than Claud Jacobs. He was someone who would get up every morning and think, ‘What can I do for us?’”
Jacobs’ support for his community made him a pillar in the Crossroads, but those who knew him also said he helped those he knew personally with an equally an intense passion.
Roth said in the about four years he knew him, the man encouraged him and believed in him in a way few ever have.
The fact that Jacobs had taken a chance on hiring Roth, who is not a local, was a demonstration of that support, as was Jacobs’ confidence in his business acumen.
Roth decided to purchase the Kurtz Printing Company not only because Jacobs believed he could make it a successful business, but also by going over its business plan and counseling with him.
“He never met someone that he didn’t see the good in them,” Roth said. “He poured himself into other people.”