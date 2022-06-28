The lack of rainfall in Victoria is bad news for the Guadalupe River.

The city's main water source flowed Sunday at its slowest average rate since June 26 of last year, and its height in Victoria has fallen by 1 foot since last month, according to data from the United States Geological Survey.

Victoria relies on three providers — Canyon Lake, the Comal Springs in New Braunfels and San Marcos Springs — to send water downstream through the Guadalupe. Nathan Pence, executive manager of environmental science with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority, said all three sources have contributed less water to Victoria this summer.

"The springs flow lower during a drought, so less water is coming out of the springs," Pence said.

Canyon Lake, the "bucket" of the Guadalupe, is "doing good" despite the dry conditions, he said.

"It's sitting higher than some of the other river basins in this state," he said.

When stagnant water flows low during a period of high temperatures, some harmful substances may develop while the water sits under the warm sun.

"I often warn folks that if the water has scum, you should avoid swimming in it," Pence said.

City officials responded to the drying river's condition last month by activating a drought contingency plan — requiring residents to conserve water usage.

The city entered the second of the plan's six phases, known as Stage II, on June 13. City Public Works Director Ken Gill said the average flow of the Guadalupe in Victoria factors into the city's decision to move to a different stage. Officials initiated Stage II when the Guadalupe's average flow dropped below 250 cubic feet per second.

Stage II limits Victorians to watering lawns and washing vehicles between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to midnight.

“During the heat of the day, there’s a lot of evaporation," Gill said. "You don’t want to water during the middle of the day when the ground is hot.”

Regardless of a drought, it is always a good idea to perform these activities when the sun is not high in the sky, Gill said.

Stage III of the plan, which calls for a 10% reduction in personal water use, has been activated in Victoria "at least twice" during Gill's tenure as Public Works director, he said. Gill could not recall how long Stage III was in place, but he was sure it was brief.

Included in Stage III is a process that changes Victoria's primary water source. Water from the Guadalupe is pumped out of the city's system in exchange for groundwater, Gill said. Local groundwater flows with the help of multiple water wells located throughout Victoria.

"The water quality wouldn't change if we started using groundwater," Gill said.

Regulations for water usage in Victoria date back to the early 1900s, Gill said. The city enacted its first drought contingency plan in the 1990s.

Water conservation may seem like a practice only performed during emergencies, but Pence said there are certain things we should be doing all the time.

"You should turn off your faucet while brushing your teeth, take short showers and make sure to water only your lawn when watering it," he said.

A prolonged drought may impact human activities, while wildlife native to the Guadalupe may live normally for at least a year.

"Fish survived past droughts, and they have adapted to dry conditions before," Pence said. "I'm not too concerned now. I would get concerned if multiple years of drought were stacked together."

If a drought were to impact fish, a scarcity of habitats and food sources would likely be a negative outcome, Pence said.

Adapting to a drought appears to be much easier for fish than it is for farmers.

Matt Bochat, Texas A&M Agrilife extension agent for Victoria County, said the current drought has influenced the likelihood of lower-than-average crop yields for Crossroads farmers who produce corn, cotton and grain sorghum.

The mostly dry weather, with scattered rain at times, has resulted in various results with crop growth.

“Some have turned out OK, and some are in terrible shape," Bochat said.

To make matters worse, input costs have "doubled and even tripled." Fertilizer prices may have increased steeply, but Bochat said commodity prices have not, which means local farmers may be able to "break even" despite lower yields. Harvesting typically takes place in mid-to-late September.

Farmers have relied more on growth supplements for cattle this year because pasture grasses have struggled to survive without rain, Bochat said. If little to no rain is on the horizon, bolls on cotton plants would continue to produce at a lower-than-average rate this year.

According to the Climate Prediction Center's Seasonal Drought Outlook, drought conditions are expected to persist in the Crossroads through Sept. 30.