U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud and state Rep. Geanie Morrison issued separate statements Thursday condemning the mass shooting at Rob Elementary School in Uvalde Tuesday. Both representatives invoked prayer for the victims.
Cloud wrote that "The abhorrent and senseless attack of innocent children in Uvalde was an act of unimaginable evil. As a father myself, I am utterly heartbroken for the families and friends that are lost and the unimaginable pain and sorrow these parents are experiencing. I pray God brings comfort and healing as they mourn their loved ones — and that we as a nation turn to God as a source of truth, unity and restoration.”
Cloud represents the 27th Congressional District of Texas, which includes Victoria and most Crossroads counties.
Morrison said "With a heavy heart, I join my fellow Texans in prayer for the families devastated by the horrific crime in Uvalde."
Morrison represents District 30 in the Texas House of Representatives.
