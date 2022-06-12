San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas is investing $129.9 million for 2022 into its 74-county service area of South Texas to support health equity.
In the faith-based not-for-profit organization's investment is $1.5 million going to organizations working in the Crossroads.
The nine-county Crossroads region includes Refugio, Calhoun, Dewitt, Lavaca, Goliad, Jackson, Matagorda, Victoria and Wharton counties.
Organizations receiving funds include the Community Health Centers of South Central TX, Gulf Bend Center, Texas A&M Health Science Center - Coastal Bend Health Education Center, Matagorda Episcopal Health Outreach Program, Healthcare Access San Antonio and Texas Diaper Bank.
"It’s difficult to say precisely how much funding is directly invested into each county as most organizations serve communities across multiple counties within our 74 county service area," Methodist Healthcare spokesperson Teno Villarreal said.
Each of these organizations provides services in at least one of the counties in the region, and the $1.5 million will support their work advancing health equity, Villareal said.
“For over 25 years, Methodist Healthcare Ministries has been blessed to have the resources we need to make this type of impactful investment in the communities we serve, as we endeavor to fulfill our mission of ‘Serving Humanity to Honor God,’” said Jaime Wesolowski, Methodist Healthcare Ministries president & CEO in a statement. “With the support of an incredible team, an engaged board of directors and our commitment to advancing health equity, we believe this investment will help support resilient families and build thriving communities across our service area.”
The $129.9 million represents a 14.2% increase in investment from last year, according to the release.
In addition to the funding, Methodist Healthcare Ministries currently has five Wesley nurses and a community based counselor in the Crossroads, who also provide services to the community, Villareal said.
