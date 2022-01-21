Despite concerns of icy conditions overnight, the Crossroads was business as usual Friday.
The nine counties, despite being prepared for the worst after last year's Winter Storm Uri, saw minimal issues despite weather reports forecasting ice.
However, a strong, dry wind came in from the northwest which prevented much of the moisture from getting to the ground and allowed for the ground to stay above freezing, said Eric Forinash, Corpus Christi National Weather Service meteorologist.
The wind was expected to come but not as soon as it did, Forinash said. The weather service is looking at the data from the event to see what they missed and where they can improve.
Victoria County had no issues with ice. No other road crew besides the one sent toward Oliver Road to salt or sand was sent out, said Rick McBrayer Victoria County emergency management coordinator
Calhoun County saw no issues other than some water on the roads, said Ladonna Thigpen, Calhoun County emergency management coordinator.
DeWitt County saw no increase in calls and had no arrests last night. There was one crash last night, but it was not weather related as it was simply a driver who went off the road to avoid a deer, said Chief Deputy John Garoni, Dewitt County Sheriff's Office.
"I think the low dew point evaporated whatever moisture was in the air, and we're in good shape," DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler said.
In Jackson County, the weather was a nonissue, said Kelly Janica, Jackson County sheriff and interim emergency management coordinator.
"It was just another day of South Texas winter," Janica said.
Refugio County saw no increase in calls last night, said Refugio County Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. That was a relief to him.
"I told my wife this morning I was so glad these weather men were wrong," Gonzales said.
Matagorda County saw a power outage in Bay City Thursday night, but other than that, it was business as usual, which was refreshing after last year, said Amanda Campos, Matagorda County emergency management coordinator.
No problems were reported in Goliad County, said Jimmy Schulze, Goliad County emergency management coordinator.
Lavaca County had also no issues to report, said Egon Barthels, Lavaca County emergency management coordinator.
The Advocate reached out to Wharton County officials but did not hear back, as of Friday morning.
Wharton County did not experience freezing temperatures until 7 a.m., and at that point, the precipitation had already passed from the area, said Andy Kirkland, Wharton County emergency management coordinator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.