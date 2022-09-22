In the wake of legislation signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott in 2021, public school students in the Crossroads and the rest of the state will not get significant parts of health classes starting this year unless their parents opt them into the full class.
If parents decline to opt their student in, then they will not be taught about human sexuality, dating violence, family violence, child abuse or human trafficking.
In Victoria's school district, those subjects cover the last four weeks of the district’s high school health class, according to the class’s planning guide, which outlines when students will learn each lesson.
During those four weeks, students whose parents opt them into the instruction will get lessons like “Conception, Pregnancy, and Birth,” “Teen Pregnancy and Parenthood,” “Abuse and Neglect” and “Preventing and Treating STIs.”
These subjects in health education are important for teenage students, according to Liesl Nydegger, an assistant professor in health behavior and health education at the University of Texas.
“Some students, that’s the first opportunity that they have to really understand their bodies, healthy relationships, healthy communication, differing gender and sexual identities,” Nydegger said.
If a student’s parent doesn’t sign the opt-in form, which will be sent out around the eleventh week of the semester, they will get “alternative resources and lessons” instead of the regular curriculum.
According to the planning guide, those lessons might include content about relationships, decision-making, stress management, advocacy projects, environmental health and other subjects.
Nydegger raised concerns that the new system is “really doing a disservice” for students whose parents decide not to opt-in to the curriculum.
“We will see that parents who are less comfortable talking about those things are going to be the ones who are, you know, not going to be opting in,” she said. “I think we're going to see an uptick in teen pregnancy. We already see really high STI rates among adolescents and young adults … I think it's very concerning.”
Krystian Meinke, a Schorlemmer Elementary parent who served on the Victoria district’s Student Health Advisory Council, said she thought the new requirement would ensure that parents approved and were in the loop about what their kids were learning in school.
District health teachers assured the council that they were adamant about double and triple checking that students returned forms meant for parents, Meinke said, which reassured some members' concerns that some might fall through the cracks.
The health advisory council is made up of volunteers from various health-oriented community organizations and parents, and reviewed the opt-in requirements. That requirement was set by law, so even if the council or school board had wanted to do things differently, their hands were tied by the state government.
New health class standards set by the Texas State Board of Education also went into effect at the start of the 2022-23 school year, causing Texas school districts, including Victoria, to adopt a new textbook in accordance with those standards.
The Victoria school board voted in May to adopt textbook materials published by Goodheart-Wilcox for the district’s middle and high school health classes, as recommended by the district’s health advisory council in April.
It features a main book, which all students will use, and companion materials which include the subjects that parents have to opt their children into.
The Legislature instructed school boards to convene their health advisory councils to make recommendations, and Victoria board President Mike Mercer said the bulk of the district's time spent reviewing the books was done by the council.
However, state law left councils and school boards with limited leeway on what to recommend and adopt.
For example, the Goodheart-Wilcox textbook was the only textbook that the State Board of Education approved for health classes. If districts want to use non-board approved instructional materials, they have to demonstrate that the materials completely follow the state standards, were reviewed by academic experts, and stress abstinence in human sexuality instruction.
“We were given the option of voicing our concerns with it, but there are setbacks when picking something that is not approved,” Krystian Meinke, a Schorlemmer Elementary parent who served on the council, said.
Some district health teachers also gave their approval of the Goodheart-Wilcox book during a February health advisory council meeting, and a subcommittee of the council reviewed it before the full council recommended it to the board.
The council also stressed parental awareness during their meeting and the idea that parents should have access to curriculum materials, which is also provided though state law.