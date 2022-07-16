Students in Crossroads school districts earned middle and elementary school STAAR assessment scores mostly in line with the statewide trend of a limited recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Calhoun County ISD
In Calhoun schools, every grade level saw an increase in the percentage of students who met grade level standards in reading over 2021. Math results were only a few percentage points away from that same benchmark.
Results were more of a mixed bag when compared with pre-pandemic numbers, with some grade levels still below their 2019 results, especially in math.
The district's raw numbers were better than many surrounding districts, but a significant number of students still struggled, with 59% of seventh graders in math and 40% of sixth graders in reading falling into the lowest results category of "did not meet grade level."
Cuero ISD
Almost every grade level in Cuero's school district saw significant jumps from 2021 on both the reading and math tests, and most grades also saw jumps from the 2019 tests in reading.
Like most Texas districts, students were slower to recover on the math tests — except for sixth, every grade level is still behind where they were in 2019 in terms of meeting grade level standards.
Unlike many districts, no grade level saw a majority of students fall into the "did not meet grade level" category, meaning fewer Cuero students will require intensive academic intervention to get to their next grade's standard.
Edna ISD
Edna schools followed the pattern of large jumps in the percentage of students who met their grade level standard from 2021, but also saw significant improvement over 2019 results in both reading and math.
Edna's math results were strong compared to other area districts, with multiple grade levels seeing growth from 2019 and almost a third of students in the highest score category.
Goliad ISD
Goliad's results showed limited improvements when compared to other area districts, with a number of grade levels falling below last year's scores on both the reading and math tests.
There were some bright spots, like the fifth grade's nearly 30-point jump in reading, but those were accompanied by downsides like the fact that in both 2021 and 2022, 0% of seventh graders "mastered" their grade level standards.
Ian Grenier covers K-12 and higher education for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at igrenier@vicad.com.
