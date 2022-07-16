Parents and students can find individual scores at TexasAssessment.gov .

You can find detailed results for any district or school in Texas at txreports.emetric.net .

Understating STAAR Results

The TEA has four categories for students' STAAR results:

"Approached" is the lowest passing standard, and it means students will need "targeted academic intervention" to succeed in the next grade.

"Meets" means students may need short-term intervention to be successful in the next grade.

"Masters" means students need little to no intervention to be successful moving forward; it's the highest standard.

A student who meets none of those three is in the “did not meet grade level” category, which is the lowest category and means the TEA believes they “do not demonstrate a sufficient understanding of the assessed knowledge and skills.”