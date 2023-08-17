Across Texas, STAAR results showed improvement in almost every category.
More students met the recommended benchmarks from these Spring 2023 tests than the year prior, but results varied among districts throughout the state. Below are notable takeaways from Wednesday's results.
- Last year, 31% of the sixth graders did not meet standards in reading, but that number lowered to 25% for 2023.
- In math, the state saw the biggest jump at the eighth grade level, as 30% of eighth graders did not meet grade level in 2022 but this number lessened to 26% in 2023.
- Perhaps the most notable local change in Victoria was the less than satisfactory result in reading at the eighth grade level, where 35% did not meet grade level in 2023, a figure that at 26% the year prior.