Crossroads public and private schools will be back in session starting Monday.
Here is the list of when classes begin:
Aug. 12
- St. Joseph High School, Victoria
- Nazareth Academy
- Our Lady of Victory
- St. Michael’s Catholic School, Cuero
- Faith Academy
- St. Joseph, Yoakum
- Edna Christian Academy
Aug. 13
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart
- Providence Christian Academy, Yoakum
Aug. 14
- Nursery
- Our Lady of the Gulf School, Port Lavaca
- Cuero
- Meyersville
- Goliad
- Edna
- Industrial
- Bloomington
- Yoakum
- Yorktown
- Shiner St. Paul
Aug. 15
- Victoria
- Hallettsville
- Calhoun
- Vysehrad
- Ezzell
- Sweet Home
- Westhoff
Aug. 19
- Victoria Christian School
- Moulton
- Woodsboro
- Northside Baptist School
Aug. 20
- Trinity Episcopal School
Aug. 21
- Ganado
- Shiner
- Austwell-Tivoli
Aug. 26
- Refugio
Aug. 28
- Nordheim
