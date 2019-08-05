Crossroads public and private schools will be back in session starting Monday.

Here is the list of when classes begin:

Aug. 12

  • St. Joseph High School, Victoria
  • Nazareth Academy
  • Our Lady of Victory
  • St. Michael’s Catholic School, Cuero
  • Faith Academy
  • St. Joseph, Yoakum
  • Edna Christian Academy

Aug. 13

  • Hallettsville Sacred Heart
  • Providence Christian Academy, Yoakum

Aug. 14

  • Nursery
  • Our Lady of the Gulf School, Port Lavaca
  • Cuero
  • Meyersville
  • Goliad
  • Edna
  • Industrial
  • Bloomington
  • Yoakum
  • Yorktown
  • Shiner St. Paul

Aug. 15

  • Victoria
  • Hallettsville
  • Calhoun
  • Vysehrad
  • Ezzell
  • Sweet Home
  • Westhoff

Aug. 19

  • Victoria Christian School
  • Moulton
  • Woodsboro
  • Northside Baptist School

Aug. 20

  • Trinity Episcopal School

Aug. 21

  • Ganado
  • Shiner
  • Austwell-Tivoli

Aug. 26

  • Refugio

Aug. 28

  • Nordheim
