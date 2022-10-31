Cuero — Some Crossroads residents might be content to do the bare minimum to earn their Halloween candy, but Cuero’s Hobbs family certainly isn’t.
Their family has been putting together elaborate group costumes for almost a decade. This year, they’re trick-or-treating as the Goonies, from the 1985 movie of the same name.
The tradition started in 2013 after the birth of their daughter Ava Hobbs, who’s now 9 years old, and continued after her sister, Madelyn, now 6-years-old, was born.
“I had two stipulations when we got married,” Bethany Hobbs, going as Data, said regarding her husband Jefferson Hobbs, going as Sloth. “I said, if you can take me dancing once a month, and if we ever have kids ... dress up with them until they don’t want to anymore.”
Hobbs said her parents always dressed up with her when she was a kid.
“So when we had Ava, he was like ‘OK, I guess I’m going to have to dress up,’” she said.
Other year’s highlights have been costumes from the films “Beetlejuice,” which Ava said was her favorite so far, and “Forrest Gump.”
The costumes are often based on movies, and Hobbs said they show the kids a few films every year in order to decide which one will be the basis of that Halloween’s getup.
The one that gets the biggest reaction from the kids gets to be the centerpiece of the next year’s festivities.
“She’s already thinking about next year, I can promise you,” her husband joked, as they were helping the kids get their costumes together on Halloween.
With a cast of characters as big as this year’s theme, the family also recruited some of their extended family and friends to round out the roster of young adventurers, bringing 2022’s group up to eight members.
“It took me a few years to look good,” 15-year-old Jason Lee, dressed as Mikey for his first year in the group, joked.
Their costumes this year include wigs, jackets, props and a full-face mask for Sloth. They even went out to Volente for a professional photo shoot on a pirate-themed charter ship to go along with the treasure hunting plot of the movie.
The mask only has one eyehole, which apparently made things tricky when they were on the boat taking photos.
“I was afraid I was going to fall off,” Hobbs said.
Even though their trick-or-treating might take a little more effort than other people’s, 13-year-old Payton Lee, dressed as Chunk, said the fun is worth it.
Sometimes, though, it can go wrong — Ava’s hair ended up dyed red for months after they accidentally used semi-permanent dye for their “Beetlejuice” costumes.
The family’s elaborate efforts don’t go unnoticed in Cuero.
“Our community is always like, ‘What is it? What’s it going to be?,’” Hobbs said.