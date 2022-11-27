Editor’s note: What’s in a name? Zac Lentz Parkway, the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, and now Cuero. This is another in an occasional series of articles exploring the story behind the names.

Tresa Urbanovsky has a favorite little tidbit she likes to share at the Chisholm Trail Heritage Museum in Cuero, about a 7-year-old cowboy who rode the 800-mile trail 140 years ago, earned his pay for driving cattle and then bought a bag of candy in Kansas.

Most cowboys were older than 7, and most of them, according to information at the museum, spent their earnings, at the end of the trail in Kansas, on a fresh shave, new clothes, alcohol and women.

Drew Patterson, the 7-year-old cowboy, said in a written recollection on display at the museum, "I didn't have to pay for a shave yet and was too young for the ladies, so I spent my money at the candy store."

Cuero cannot be separated from stories like this one. The very name, Cuero, is a Spanish word meaning "hide" or "rawhide," and, while the turkey is certainly important to the town, cattle has been king of Cuero's history, according to materials in the museum.

Urbanovsky taught social studies at St. Joseph High School in Victoria from 1990-1997 and then taught in Cuero for some 21 years after that, she said. She works, in her retirement, as an education coordinator for the museum, 302 N. Esplanade St. in Cuero.

She said in an interview this past week she loves all of Texas history, but has a favorite piece of history from right in the Crossroads, centered in DeWitt County.

"The Taylor-Sutton feud is pretty interesting to me," Urbanovsky said. "When we moved here in 1999, some of the local people started telling us about it and said that there is still animosity between the families. They're not fighting or hurting each other, but it's still there."

Tanner Fuchs is a junior at Cuero High School and said he learned about the feud from his grandpa when he was about 11 years old.

"During the feud, DeWitt County was a dangerous place to be," Urbanovsky said. "The people remember. Its seems like everyone in Cuero knows the story. They learn it from a young age."

The museum has a couple scholarly books written about the feud for sale in the gift store, if the one museum hallway of displays dedicated to the feud only whets the appetite.

After the Civil War, during Reconstruction about 1866-1890, cattle brought Texas' wrecked economy back to life. Ranchers realized they could drive their herds to rail heads in Kansas to be shipped east to growing cities hungry for beef.

A single head of cattle that previously brought a rancher $4, now netted him an incredible $40.

Stealing cattle — rustling — was akin to stealing gold. Federal officers were brought in to quell rustling, and it quickly became a mark of Southern pride to oppose those Unionist agents, by stealing cattle.

The Taylors were southern sympathizers and cattle rustlers, James Smallwood wrote in "The Feud that Wasn't," a Texas A&M University Press publication.

The Suttons were lawmen and ranchers. Arguably the most famous of their number was Deputy Sheriff William Sutton.

The Taylor-Hardin gang, as it was called because the infamous "psychotic killer" John Wesley Hardin had taken up with the Taylors, hatched a plan to murder Sutton as he and his young pregnant wife were preparing to leave Texas.

As Sutton and his wife, Laura, and the trail boss, Gabriel Slaughter, stood purchasing tickets to sail out of Indianola, Jim and Billy Taylor shot the two men dead in the back.

Victoria figures into the explanation of how the Taylors knew where Sutton would be and when he would be there, Smallwood wrote.

"(A) source held that an unnamed Victoria banker directly relayed Sutton's plans to the Taylors," he wrote. Sutton lived in Victoria before he was killed.

"Sutton took several balls, including one to his back, one to his brain, another to his heart," Smallwood wrote. "As Laura Sutton began screaming, blood, gore, and brain matter seemed to have splattered everywhere, her dress included."

Laura Sutton was pregnant, young and beautiful, Smallwood wrote. She offered a $1,000 reward for the capture of her husband's killers.

Smallwood wrote that the feud eventually died out as the Taylors lost power. He listed 197 men as "Members of the Taylor Criminal Conspiracy," and included 45 Texas counties in the Taylor Ring's areas of operation, including Victoria, Refugio, Lavaca, Goliad, Calhoun and, of course, DeWitt.

Flash forward to 2022 and Cuero has a calmer, quieter reputation, Urbanovsky said.

"What I like best about Cuero is the people," she said. "They are so generous with everything they have. They work to help each other."

Each summer, the museum hosts a Cowboy Camp for 50 youngsters on a first-come first-serve basis, Urbanovsky said.

"The kids get to design their own brand, shoe a horse, learn about The Alamo and practice the trade of leather tooling," according to a pamphlet at the museum.

Patterson, the 7-year-old cowboy could have taught the campers a thing or two about driving cattle up the Chisholm Trail.

A plethora of saddles and spurs, art depicting longhorn cattle, Native American artifacts and even a life-size chuckwagon are displayed at the museum in downtown Cuero, at the heart of — or perhaps, the start of — Texas cowboy country.