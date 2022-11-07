Officers arrested Rodolfo Castillo, 28, of Cuero, Friday, on suspicion of two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
Castillo remained jailed Monday with bail set at $55,500.
In an unrelated case, officers arrested John Christopher Lott, 50, of Victoria, Sunday, on warrants charging him with 10 Class C misdemeanors, property theft less than $2,500, with two or more previous convictions, property theft between $100-$750 and property theft between $740-$2,500.
Lott remained jailed Monday with bail set at $17,500.
ARRESTED
- VICTORIA — A 37-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Nov. 4 on a warrant charging her with criminal mischief between $750-$2,500.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 45-year-old Victoria woman by deputies Nov. 4 on warrants charging him with bond forfeiture in possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram and Class C misdemeanor cases.
- VICTORIA — A 27-year-old Yorktown man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Telferner man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance between 4-200 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 30-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 4 on suspicion of public intoxication, resisting arrest, search or transportation and harassing a public servant.
- VICTORIA — A 48-year-old Victoria man by troopers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance between 1-4 grams case.
- VICTORIA — A 77-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol concentration greater that 0.15%.
- VICTORIA — A 61-year-old Port Lavaca man by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 50-year-old Victoria man by by deputies Nov. 4 on a warrant charging him with failing to register as a sex offender.
- VICTORIA — A 34-year-old Victoria woman by troopers Nov. 4 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, second or more offense.
- VICTORIA — A 36-year-old Dallas man by officers Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with bond forfeiture in an assault causing injury to a family member case.
- VICTORIA — A 19-year-old Cuero woman by deputies Nov. 5 on suspicion of possessing a false driver's license or identification.
- VICTORIA — A 31-year-old Bloomington man by deputies Nov. 5 on suspicion of violating a bond or protective order.
- VICTORIA — A 28-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor as well as on warrants charging him with a Class C misdemeanor and criminal trespassing.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a driving while intoxicated case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of assault causing injury to a family member and two additional counts of assault causing injury.
- VICTORIA — A 54-yar-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 5 on suspicion of burglary.
- VICTORIA — 29-year-old Victoria man by deputies Nov. 5 on a warrant charging him with violation of probation in a possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram case.
- VICTORIA — A 29-year-old Victoria woman by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 35-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 41-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of continuous violence against family and resisting arrest, search or transportation.
- VICTORIA — A 32-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 6 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
- VICTORIA — A 21-year-old Victoria man by officers Nov. 7 on suspicion of a Class C misdemeanor and resisting arrest, search or transportation.