A senior living community in Cuero gathered together Thursday to celebrate the progress of a new garden.
Residents of the Fish Pond at Cuero community put down seeds earlier this year after an attempt to plant a garden ended prematurely due to complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Susie Albert, who lives in a Fish Pond apartment with her husband Chuck Albert, said maintenance and office manager Michael Morales came up with the idea to grow plants inside containers made from wood pallets. Morales nailed pallets together when constructing the frames for the planters.
To put the garden together, the Fish Pond received assistance from local businesses. Ranger Gate Company, based in Yoakum, provided the troughs that store the plants, while Weaver & Jacobs Constructors transported dirt from a site in Cuero.
This year, the Alberts are producing tomatoes, peppers and herbs, such as basil, chives and cilantro.
"It's exciting for us," Albert said. "I walk out every morning and check in on my garden and say 'hello.'"
Some of the plants growing on the Fish Pond property came from outside the apartment complex.
"A couple of individuals had plants that they couldn't use," Susie Albert said. "They had started from seed, and their gardens were full and we went over there and got some other starter plants."
Having a garden nearby a Fish Pond apartment allows allows residents with disabilities to spend time growing their own plants, the Alberts said.
"They can just pull right up with their wheelchair and be right there by their gardens," Chuck Albert said.
When learning how to garden, Albert said the Fish Pond community met six times with an agent from the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension office located in DeWitt County. Next year, the green thumbs at Fish Pond plan to grow potatoes after they receive training from a master gardener.
