A driver died after a two-vehicle highway crash south of Cuero Tuesday evening, authorities said Wednesday
Parish Shlene Brazzeal, 34, of Cuero, was driving a 2009 Kia Sorento north on U.S. 183 2 miles south of Cuero, when she struck a 2017 Ford Explorer driven by Sandra Leske Marie, 82, also of Cuero, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said on Wednesday.
Marie was making a left turn into a private drive when Brazzeal tried to pass her in a no-passing zone and struck Marie's vehicle in the front-right panel, San Miguel said.
Brazzeal's vehicle rolled several times, ejecting her. She was not wearing her safety belt, San Miguel said.
Brazzeal was taken by ambulance to DeTar Hospital in Victoria, where she was pronounced dead at 4:49 p.m.
Marie was uninjured, San Miguel said.