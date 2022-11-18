Hermann Sons Life DaCosta Lodge No. 265 will hold its Winter Social Dec. 10 at DaCosta Hall.

Doors will open at 5 p.m.

S&J Catering of Goliad will provide a catered meal at 6 p.m.

 The dance with music by Stephanie Ros & the Southern Drive Band will be from 8 p.m. to midnight.

DaCosta Lodge members will be admitted for free. Guest admission is $15 per person for meal and dance, or $10 each for dance only.

Other activities include a silent auction, lodge cookbooks for sale, canned goods donations for VCAM, lodge dancers, and recognition of scholarship winners and pin recipients.

For more information or to RSVP by Dec. 3 call 361-676-6947 or go to the website //bit.ly/cs2022res.

Recommended For You


Tags