The Victoria Ballet Theatre is readying to give two performances of a delightful original production from a book in the genre of literary nonsense whose story begins in the golden afternoon and flies through familiar scenes of light-hearted, quizzical madness.
"It's a crazy story without a strict layout," Brenda Tally, executive director of the ballet company, said. "It's kind of wheels off, and we've made fun choices that will highlight our dancers."
The March 4 and 5 performances of the Lewis Carroll-inspired "Alice In Wonderland" at 7:30 and 2 p.m., respectively, at Victoria College's Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St., will be Tally's first turn at full-length ballet choreography, she said Tuesday. She is also directing the shows.
The performances will also mark the first time the Victoria Ballet Theatre has collaborated with Theatre Victoria to bring about a production.
Theatre Victoria came on board to help create the sets for the ballet production, which includes projections.
"We will use projections with the sets. This is all brand new," Tally said. "This is a technical element that will be very entertaining. It's very hard to describe but contains some animations and will add to the craziness of Wonderland."
Forty dancers, ages 10 to adult, will perform in the show, Tally said.
Wardrobe Mistress Amber Packard is once again hard at work to costume them, Tally added.
"She has outdone herself with this one," she said. "She has made amazing headpieces."
Artist in residence Angelica Vela will perform in both shows, as will guest performers Kyle Haschke and Brett Jones, Tally said.
Vela, a fitness instructor and personal trainer, is also a dance teacher at Ballet Academy of South Texas and earned a fine arts degree from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth.
Kyle Haschke, originally from Victoria, performs with a ballet company called Metamorphosis Dance in Austin, Tally said, while Jones is an actor and the chief operating officer for Mid-Coast Family Services.
Tally did not say which character Jones will portray. Wonderland is bounteous with colorful choices.
He could be a smoking caterpillar, a duchess with a grinning Cheshire Cat, a Mad Hatter, a March Hare, a Dormouse, a Queen of Hearts or, perhaps, one of her card soldiers.
Tickets to follow the white rabbit down the hole cost $25 for general seating and $30 for premium seating.
"It's a world premiere for the Ballet Theatre," Tally said. "I'm really excited to see it all come together. We are using innovations in set usage and stage usage. It will be fun for everyone, adults and children."
Carroll is said to have embraced nihilism in the writing of Alice: the philosophy of nothingness. Tally intends to make a lot of rich entertainment out of that quirky unimportance.