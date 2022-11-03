Thunderstorms, some strong to severe, will hit South Texas Friday evening and may continue through Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.
Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are expected, mainly Friday evening through early Saturday morning, as an upper disturbance, and associated cold front, move across the region, the weather service report said Thursday.
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a slight risk for severe thunderstorms over the Victoria area, and a marginal risk of severe thunderstorms over the remainder of South Texas.
Winds could reach up to 60 mph with possible hailstones and even tornadoes, according to the weather service.
"The front could arrive in Victoria as early as 9 p.m.," Eric Forinash, weather service meteorologist said. "Storms will continue until about 3 a.m. Saturday, but the severe threat will be as the front moves in — a very narrow window. Strong winds are the primary threat."
Forinash said residents should secure any loose objects outside their homes.
"There is a very slight risk of tornadoes developing," he said. "Have a wireless emergency alert on your phone and listen for tornado warnings. If one is issued, go to the most interior part of your home, without any windows."
Dry conditions are expected to develop quickly behind the front with rain chances diminished over land by 7 a.m. Saturday.