Danielle Williams, Victoria's new economic development director, has moved quickly in her new role and plans to hold a meeting for small business owners in early May to help downtown merchants get a better understanding of what assistance might be available.

The information, presented by the Better Business Bureau Education Foundation, will focus on specialized tax credits available to businesses, Williams said. She said she hopes to have a study completed within a month that details why local consumers are traveling to Sugar Land and other locations to make their purchases instead of patronizing local stores.

"We want to learn where they are going and what they are shopping for," Williams said on Thursday.

The meeting is from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 4 at the Small Business Development Center, 1604 E. Airline Drive. Williams was recently appointed to her position by the Victoria City Council, and this is her first major initiative in that role to help downtown businesses grow.

By using Retail Coach, a national retail consulting firm, Williams said her office could determine what the city needs to develop to keep retail consumers shopping local. Retail Coach helps develop retail recruitment strategies for local governments, chambers of commerce and economic development groups.

In Victoria's 2035 Comprehensive Plan, Retail Coach noted in March 2015 that the city's primary retail trade area could have potential annual sales of $2.05 billion. However, the actual sales total was estimated at approximately $1.7 billion in 2015, meaning the Victoria area experienced losses of $354.1 million in potential retail spending to other markets, such as Houston and San Antonio. A large portion of those losses are to online sales.

Williams said she plans to attend the Innovating Commerce Serving Communities conference in Las Vegas in May. The conference promotes marketplaces in cities where people shop, dine and work as a essential ingredient of what makes a community work.

"My main areas of focus will be restaurants and retail," Williams said. "We will also focus on small business."

She added, "If we don't have strong downtown restaurants, the community won't strive."

In January 2020, the city hired Williams as the first Victoria Main Street Program director. Williams previously served as assistant director of Parks & Recreation. She spent the following two years working closely with downtown business owners. She also led the development of the community’s first downtown master plan.

National Small Business Week is the first week of May, so Williams said it was an appropriate time to look at helping local businesses.

Since the downtown is both a cultural and entertainment district, with the Texas Commission on the Arts funding a number of projects locally, Williams said Victoria's downtown should be utilized more.

"I'd like to have more nightlife, more restaurants, more businesses here," Williams said. She said she would like to attract artists to downtown, using some of the available second-floor space as residences or studios.

You can learn more about resources for businesses in Victoria by contacting Williams at 361-485-3060.