The deadline for entries in several scholarships run by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary 4146 in Victoria is March 31, the post said in a news release.

There are cash awards at the local level.

The 2022-2023 annual scholarships and contests are as follows:

  • The Patriotic Art for Grades 9 – 12
  • 3-Dimensional Art Grades 9 – 12

https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/

  • Illustrating America for Grade K-8

https://vfwauxiliary.org/illustrating-america/

  • Get Excited For the Red White & Blue Singing the National Anthem contest Grades K-8 and 9-12

https://vfwauxiliary.org/wp-content/uploads/2021-2022-Red-White-and-Blue-Entry-Form-FILLABLE.pdf

The post said it is important to read and follow the entry requirements carefully so submitted work is not disqualified.

Andy Rosalez, Post Commander – 361-412-9678

Shirley Vatter, Auxiliary President – 301-481-9655

