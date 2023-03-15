The deadline for entries in several scholarships run by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post and Auxiliary 4146 in Victoria is March 31, the post said in a news release.
There are cash awards at the local level.
The 2022-2023 annual scholarships and contests are as follows:
- The Patriotic Art for Grades 9 – 12
- 3-Dimensional Art Grades 9 – 12
https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships/young-american-creative-patriotic-art-contest/
- Illustrating America for Grade K-8
https://vfwauxiliary.org/illustrating-america/
- Get Excited For the Red White & Blue Singing the National Anthem contest Grades K-8 and 9-12
https://vfwauxiliary.org/wp-content/uploads/2021-2022-Red-White-and-Blue-Entry-Form-FILLABLE.pdf
The post said it is important to read and follow the entry requirements carefully so submitted work is not disqualified.
Andy Rosalez, Post Commander – 361-412-9678
Shirley Vatter, Auxiliary President – 301-481-9655