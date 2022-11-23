Tuesday’s fatal crash on SH 111 west of Yoakum corresponded to recent data placing Texas at the top of the states with the highest Thanksgiving-week death tolls.
At 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a 2016 Hyundai Elantra, driven by 19-year-old Joel Herrera Torres, of El Campo, crossed the center line on the highway about 15 miles east of Yoakum and slammed head-on into a 2021 Dodge Ram, driven by Roberto Garcia Mata Jr., 51, of Smiley, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson.
Mata sustained non-life threatening injuries and went by ambulance to DeTar Hospital Navarro, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, department spokesman, said Wednesday.
Herrera and his passenger, Hector Javier Rios Jr., 18, of El Campo, were declared dead at the scene at 6:16 a.m. by Justice of the Peace Hallie Hall, he said.
When the two vehicles collided, Mata’s truck flipped and landed on its roof, facing east in the westbound lane, while the Elantra rolled upright into a grassy ditch, San Miguel said.
“This was probably one of the worst accidents I’ve seen,” San Miguel said. “That Dodge truck disintegrated that car.”
A study, released Nov. 14 by the car insurance savings app Jerry, reported that Texas leads the states in Thanksgiving week traffic fatalities.
The study looked at data collected by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2006-2020, and defined Thanksgiving week as the Wednesday before the holiday until the following Monday.
Texas reported 749 Thanksgiving week traffic deaths, 10 ahead of California. Florida was third highest with 621 deaths.
These three states are the most populous in the United States. The fourth most populous state, New York, reported 251 deaths, coming in behind North Carolina, Georgie and Pennsylvania.
Houston, Dallas and San Antonio are among the top cities in Thanksgiving traffic fatality reports. Only Los Angeles reported more.
The study said Saturday is the deadliest day, followed by Friday and then Thanksgiving Day.
“Nearly one quarter of all people killed in Thanksgiving traffic crashes in the past 15 years were between the ages of 16 and 25 years old,” the study said. “Of all fatalities, 69% were male.”
Additionally, half of these deadly crashes during Thanksgiving happen in rural areas, and “56% involve a vehicle leaving the roadway.”
Overall, the study said, Thanksgiving is the deadliest holiday for American drivers with 43% more crash casualties than Christmas and 6% more than the second deadliest, Labor Day weekend.