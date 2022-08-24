When Victoria resident Lori Welch was dealing with her mother's battle with cancer, there was very little support for her through that challenging period.
When her mom lost her battle with cancer, many of the things one needed to do when someone is dying weren't in place because there was no one there to guide her through that process.
Now, she has turned that moment of uncertainty into a death doula business called Sacred Transcendence, where she can be there to hold the hands of the dying and grieving alike through one of their most difficult moments.
As a death doula, Welch provides emotional, physical and spiritual support, she said.
"That ends up translating into your end-of-life planning, asking the hard questions. Things that family members and hospital workers are uncomfortable with asking," Welch said. "I help make sure the correct preparations are made for the client."
This means helping people with how they want to die from vigil plans, legacy projects, information resources, how they want their death space to be like and ensuring both the family and patient is comfortable and smooth as possible, she said.
Two services Welch provides that she is particularly conscious of are spiritual service as an inter-faith minister and respite care.
"I didn't really have anybody to give me a break," she said. "I had like 15 months with my mother, so I'm there to give you an hour here or there away from your loved one so you can rest. Because it is very hard to be a caregiver, especially if you are family."
Welch's mom had breast cancer that eventually spread to her brain before she died.
This means she would have to watch her mom 24/7, even early on, as her mom would insist on driving despite being on morphine to deal with paint, making sure she remained clean and even enduring biting comments from her mom as cancer affected her brain.
"When you are in that state, the anxiety that goes on knowing that you can't help them, it really eats at you, and it's debilitating almost," Welch said.
She would later find out about death doulas and committed to getting her certificate to become a death doula through an online program from International Association of Professions Career College, which added to her experience as a medical assistant.
While she hasn't yet had any customers partake in her service yet, she is already trying to reach out to funeral homes, hospices and nursing homes to let them and their clients know that her services are available to them in the Victoria area, Welch said.
Though she has had no clients yet, she has helped family friend Catt Wolf deal with the death of her father in 2021 who battled colon cancer and won just before the holidays only to die in a head-on collision New Year's Eve morning.
"I was not ready to be a caregiver with his cancer. However, she helped guide me through it," Wolf said. "It was a godsend."
People dealing with a loved one that is close to dying away can be difficult, she said.
"You can be crushed one day and get up the next ready to go with the real world waiting," Wolf said. "No, you can take a little more time and she's just beautiful with that. When she has more hands-on time with the families, at the time of or time leading up to it, she is there for the dying and for the family too and that's one of the coolest things about what she does."
