SHINER — A massive train derailment shut down all railroad crossings in Shiner on June 3. Workers cleared the wrecked railroad cars — some of which toppled over and dumped coal along a large portion of tracks bisecting the community — in the days that followed the derailment.
However, two large piles of debris remained alongside the tracks this weekend.
The remaining debris doesn't seem to bother some residents.
"We've operated normally since the derailment," Tiffany Goehring, assistant manager of the Subway restaurant, 520 N. Ave. C, said.
The restaurant is across from the road from the piles of debris.
"As a matter of fact, we've had more customers because people come in to ask about the derailment," Goehring added.
Union Pacific Railroad spokeswoman Robynn Tysver said she "had a call out to look at the debris" on Monday, but it was likely Union Pacific is still cleaning up the area. She said the investigation into the derailment can take months.
The Federal Railroad Administration, which handles investigations of train accidents, has not yet completed its preliminary or final report on the derailment.
FRA authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
"FRA does not issue preliminary findings or make determinations of cause until after we’ve completed a thorough analysis of forensic evidence and relevant data," Deputy Director of Public Affairs Warren Flatau said on Tuesday.
Flatau said Union Pacific will submit its separate findings as part of the final report on the derailment.
"That submission by Union Pacific will include the railroad’s depiction of events, including monetary damages to track and equipment," Flatau said.
Once the FRA completes its investigation into the Shiner derailment, it will place its findings on the administration's e-library, Flatau said.
The FRA website reports railroad accident incidents have decreased since 2019.
