The City of Victoria is set to break ground on Riverside Park’s new dog park Wednesday afternoon.
The dog park is located at the intersection of Young and Memorial drives, according to a city news release issued Tuesday.
The 2 p.m. groundbreaking is open to the public and will celebrate the beginning of construction of the dog park with city representatives and members of the Parks & Recreation Commission speaking at the event.
“The creation of a dog park is one of the goals outlined in the Parks & Recreation master plan,” according to the release. “During the community input phase, residents were surveyed about the types of facilities they’d like to see, and a dog park was the most popular write-in choice.”
The park is expected to include separate fenced areas for large and small dogs, dog agility equipment, drinking fountains for both humans and dogs, smaller fenced-off areas for dogs who need a break, additional parking and disposable bags for pet owners to pick up after their dogs.
The city partnered with local Girl Scout Elizabeth Drane on the project. Elizabeth proposed a partnership with the City of Victoria to build a dog park in Riverside Park as her final Gold Award project with Girl Scouts before she died in February.
One of Elizabeth’s fundraising initiatives was allowing residents to dedicate a brick at the dog park in honor of a pet, according to the release. After her death, Girl Scout Troop 9566 and Elizabeth’s family continued that fundraiser in her memory.
“Parks & Recreation is working with (Elizabeth’s) family, her Girl Scout troop, the Parks & Recreation Commission and Luck Design Team to memorialize (her) and her contributions to this project.” the release said.
The dog park is scheduled to open in May.