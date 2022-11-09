The Texas Tenors will perform their popular Branson, Missouri show "Deep in the Heart of Christmas," at the Victoria Fine Arts Center Sunday evening at 7 p.m. to benefit Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity.
Brian McLane, executive director of Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, said the show is "a good wholesome concert for the whole family."
The Texas Tenors — John Hagen, JC Fisher and Marcus Collins — gained fame through performances on "America's Got Talent" and recently starred in "America's Got Talent: The Champions," according to the group's website.
The group began their career in 2009 on "America's Got Talent" at the Wortham Theater in Houston, member John Hagen said.
They have since released multiple albums and won three Emmy Awards. They were also Billboard Magazine's 2019 No. 10 classical artist in the world.
The group now has over 500,000 followers on social media and over 20 million views on YouTube. They tour internationally and are based in Branson, Missouri.
Hagen said the group is looking forward to bringing their Christmas show to Victoria.
"There will be something for everyone in our show," Hagen said. "The audience will hear deeply inspirational songs, some favorite Christmas songs, and a few original songs from multiple genres. We'll round things out with a few fan favorites, as well."
Hagen said the trio will be accompanied by their award-winning band, "3 Bottle Band."
He said the group will perform traditional Christmas songs such as "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "Joy to the World" as well as original songs like "Favorite Time of Year," "Santa Claus is Coming Tonight" and "That's a God Thing."
The group performs 30-40 shows a year at Mickey Gilley Shanghai Theater in Branson, Hagen said.
Tickets for Sunday's performance in Victoria cost between $35-$80, with the $80 VIP tickets including a meet and greet with the tenors before the concert, from 6:15-6:45 p.m. Tier 1 tickets are reserved and cost $65. Tier 2 tickets cost $50 and are also reserved. General admission costs $35.
"The proceeds will be used to build houses for low-income families in the six-county area covered by Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity," McLane said. "We sell the houses to those families at near cost or what they can afford. We carry the note for 30 years at 0% interest."
McLane said the mortgage payment for those families is usually around $200 a month but as they grow financially, they can raise the payment and pay the home off more quickly.
"First and foremost, we look forward to being part of an event to increase awareness and raise funds for Habitat for Humanity," Hagen said. "We have been blessed to work on a habitat home and know what a fantastic organization it is."
Hagen said the group looks forward to returning to Texas to see friends and family locally.
"Victoria is a charming city full of history and kind, caring people," Hagen said. "We had the pleasure of performing here a few years ago with the Victoria Symphony Orchestra."
The group has a full schedule with a show in Branson the evening before they appear in Victoria.
"After more than 1,700 concerts nationwide and internationally, we continue to tour coast to coast as well as sitting down in Branson for 30-40 shows a year," Hagen said.
McLane said Golden Crescent did an "exhaustive search" before deciding to book the Texas Tenors.
"Something different needed to be done for Christmas. Something unique from the Nutcracker and the usual shows," McLane said.