The DeLeon Club hosted a Hispanic Heritage Celebration Thursday evening at the University of Houston-Victoria to honor two leaders in the community as part of National Hispanic Heritage month.
The club recognized the contributions made to the community by lifelong Victorians Ralph Gonzales and Martha Vasquez. Henry O. Perez was also honored but was not present.
The celebration kicked off with four dances performed by Victoria East High School's Ballet Folklorico. The group performed traditional dances, preceded by the stories of the songs, with a burst of color, calling out and energy.
The entertainment was in keeping with what club officer Arturo Lara said were the themes of the night — and of the DeLeon Club — to instill Hispanic cultural pride and to promote education.
The DeLeon Club was first formed by Wence De Leon — a descendant of Victoria's founding family, and other founding members, in 1965.
"We only have two objectives that are in our bylaws," Lara said. "No. 1 is to support educational endeavors through scholarships. We give a number of scholarships every year. No. 2, we support Hispanic cultural pride."
The group has 16 members and meets the third Wednesday of every month at UHV. They also host a symposium each year, Lara said.
The group funds the scholarships with their annual Christmas dance, which, Arturo said, will be in its 56th year this season. The dance is held during the first week of December at the Victoria Community Center.
The Hispanic population in the United States is about 60 million, Arturo said, making it the largest ethnic group in the country.
The first honoree of the night, Martha Vasquez, is the co-owner and operator of Ventura's Tamales, 3907 N. Navarro St.
Vasquez was born and raised in Victoria, graduated from Bloomington High School and attended Victoria College. She uses her business as a means to support many causes around Victoria, according to the presentation.
"Ventura's concentrates on family and youth organizations like the Boys and Girls Club, all private and public schools around Victoria and the surrounding counties and the Gabriel Project," according to Vasquez's biography. "They support our schools through food and gift card donations and deliveries."
Vasquez stressed the importance of giving back to the community, which has supported her business.
"God has blessed us with the business we have," Vasquez said. "It's important to give back to our community because our community in turn supports our family. And we like to consider our customers our Ventura's family. Through the good times and the bad times, we're there. We appreciate everything that Victoria and the surrounding counties have given back to us."
The night's second honoree, Ralph Gonzales, is also a philanthropist who cares for Victoria with contributions of his time, money and talents.
In 1983, Gonzales and four of his friends started the Industrial Workers Christmas Party, according to his biography. Gonzales worked for DuPont, while his friends worked for DuPont, Union Carbide and Alcoa. Many industrial workers were unable to attend company sponsored Christmas parties because of work schedules and so Gonzales and the others started their own annual party.
The party is in its 39th year and draws more than 400 people from around the community, according to the biography.
Gonzales has also volunteered at a local middle school as a mentor and gives funds to sponsor band programs. He is active with Lily's Faithful Angels, an organization that gives Christmas gifts and celebration to underprivileged students and their families.
Gonzales and Vasquez were both humble recipients of Thursday's honors. Even so, both seemed to be the embodiment of Hispanic cultural pride through sincere dedication to Victoria and their community.