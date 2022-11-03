The Taste of the Town event Sunday from 4-8 p.m. at the Victoria Community Center, benefitting the Perpetual Help Home, will offer samplings of fare from 14 local eateries as well as a vendor’s market and silent auction.
General admission costs $20, while VIP tickets cost $40. VIP-ticket holders sample exclusively from 4-5 p.m. and regular admission sampling runs from 5-8 p.m. The Victoria Community Center is located at 2905 E. North St.
The list of restaurants include Mumphord’s Place Restaurant, Noot’s Thai Kitchen, Joking and Smoking BBQ, Texas Seafood, Tropical Smoothie, Vela Farms, Yamato Hibachi and Sushi and more.
The vendor’s market will feature local crafters and culinarians selling homemade salsa, woodwork and quilts, among other items. In addition, signed sports memorabilia will be offered in a silent auction.
“Perpetual Help Home is a woman’s shelter, but we’re a step above that,” Leesa Morales, executive director, said. “We help women rebuild their lives. We teach them how to care for themselves, how to live responsibly and manage money. These are women from Victoria who have fallen on hard times and Taste of the Town is a great opportunity to help them.”
Morales said women staying in the shelter usually come from one of four circumstances: homelessness, drug addiction, incarceration or domestic violence.
Perpetual Help Home teaches residents basic job application and interviewing skills, as well as how to save and manage money, always incorporating faith and a relationship with God as a guiding force, Stella Calzada, the home’s director, previously said.
Morales became the executive director of the home in January and this is her first time directing Taste of the Town. It is also the first year the event has included the vendor’s market. Morales expects it to be a great success, she said.