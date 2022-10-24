Alonzo Morales is seeking another term as Goliad County's Precinct 2 commissioner in this election.
Morales, who also serves as the Goliad fire chief, has been a member of the Goliad County Commissioners Court for over a decade.
In this election cycle, Morales faces Republican challenger David Young. Young is a Goliad farmer who spends his days tending to his pecan orchard. He retired nine years ago following a career in welding and water well drilling and repair.
Both candidates said they have many ties with Goliad County residents.
"I want to continue to work with people on maintaining our county buildings, roads and bridges," Morales said. "I believe I am a qualified candidate because I have been a Goliad County commissioner for the past 12 years."
"I want to bring together county, city and school leaders to figure out how we can best use our taxpayer dollars," Young said. "We've got to work for a common goal and cooperate with each other more often."
Young is particularly concerned with how the proposed 2027 shutdown of the Coleto Creek Power Plant in Fannin might hurt Goliad County's tax base. The coal plant paid an estimated $3.2 million in taxes in 2017, according to previous Advocate reporting.
"It remains to be seen if the plant will close," Morales said.
Morales said the Goliad Independent School District approved a tax abatement application that was submitted by renewable energy company RES America Developments Inc.
RES proposed to build a photovoltaic solar facility with a net capacity of 200 megawatts 8.5 miles from Goliad, according to tax documents. The facility would include more than 480,000 solar panels.
"(The solar facility) would help us, but maybe not replace all of what could be lost if the power plant closes," Morales said.
Young, the Republican candidate in the race, said the Coleto Creek plant's uncertain future emphasizes the need for "something to fill the void."
"I would like to see more small businesses build here in Goliad," Young said. "We don't have a lot of time to figure something out."
If elected, Young said he plans to use the Christian faith he was raised on in Goliad as the main influence in the decisions he will make as a county commissioner.
"My family has lived in Goliad for 130 years," Young said. "This is home to me."
Voters in Goliad County's Precinct 2 will decide who will represent them on commissioners court on Nov. 8.